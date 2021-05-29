GREENSBORO, N.C – Centre College sophomore JP Vaught won both the 100 meters and the 200 meters in the 2021 NCAA Division III Track & Field Championships to become the first male athlete to achieve the 100-200 sweep since Kevin Johnson in 2014.
Vaught, a former Southwestern High School two-time state sprint champion, won the 100 meters in a time of 10.51, and then came back to win the 200 meters in a school record time of 20.83.
In the preliminaries, Vaught etched his name into the Centre men's track & field record book for the sixth time in his career, posting a time of 10.44 to break the school record that Rhoman James had held since the 2017 season.
