Jumper tracksters compete at Heart of Bluegrass

HARRODSBURG - The Somerset High School track team competed in the AJ's Heart of Bluegrass Track Classic this past weekend.
Grayson Turner won the 110-meter hurdles with a time of 15.29.
Reese Blakeman placed third in the pole vault at 8'06".
Lucy McArthur placed fifth in the pole vault at 6'0", and placed seventh in the 800 meters at 2:47.5.
Guy Bailey placed sixth in the 300-meter hurdles at 46.88.
Emily Ham placed eighth in the 100-meter hurdles at 18.47, and placed 10th in the triple jump at 31'08.5"
Grace Burgess placed eighth in the triple jump at 32'07".
The Somerset girls 800-meter relay team of Lucy McArthur, Grace Burgess, Hannaha Boyer, and Emily Ham placed third with a time of 1:56.3.
STEVE CORNELIUS is the CJ Sports Editor and can be reached at sports@somerset-kentucky.com. Follow him on Twitter at @CJSportseditor.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.