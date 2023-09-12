The last time the Jumpers and Lady Maroons got together, Pulaski was the first team to beat Somerset this season, winning in five sets. In a series historically dominated by Pulaski, could the Jumpers hold their home court Tuesday at the Briar Patch to avoid the season sweep?
The anticipation was ripe throughout the air as the two teams battled and at multiple points throughout the contest, it looked like it was either team’s game. The game eventually came down to a fifth set and even that last tiebreaker set was close. The Briar Jumpers eventually prevailed and took home only their third victory over the Maroons in the past 15 seasons 3-2 (19-25, 25-21, 18-25, 25-20, 15-13).
Somerset junior Whitney King grabbed the first point of the contest off a kill before the Jumpers raced out to a 3-0 edge. Senior Maggie Holt kept Pulaski in the set early with several kills, with the Maroons gaining their first lead in the game at 10-9 following a net error by Somerset. The set was tied at 15-15 following a kill from Pulaski junior McKenzie Strunk.
From there however, it was all Lady Maroons. Holt had four straight kills on a massive Pulaski County run as they led 23-17 late in the set. A few Pulaski errors got the Jumpers within striking distance before another kill from Holt sealed it, as Pulaski took a 1-0 lead with their 25-19 first set victory.
It was all Somerset early in the second set once again, as they raced out to a 6-0 lead following two kills from junior Ella Lancaster, a block from junior Serenity Haynes and two aces from senior Emily Ford. Pulaski then scored their first point of the set off a kill from junior Becca DeBord.
Pulaski just couldn’t put it together early in the set, as Somerset held a massive 12-3 lead after a kill from junior Alyssa White. The Maroons composed themselves following a timeout called by head coach McKenzie McCollum though and went on a 11-1 run to take their first lead of the set at 13-12. DeBord was massive during the run, recording four kills.
The two teams began trading points late in the set but after an ace from Lancaster and a kill from junior Kyndell Fisher, the deficit was too much for the Maroons to come back from. Holt added a kill and a block late as the Maroons went on a quick 4-0 sprint to get back into the set, but a kill from Haynes tied the game up at 1-1 following Somerset’s 25-21 second set victory.
Again in the third set, it was all Briar Jumpers. Somerset got out to a 9-1 lead following kills from White, Lancaster and Haynes, as well as an ace apiece from Ford and King. The lone Pulaski point during this run came on a block from DeBord. The Jumpers’ lead grew to 15-7 midway through the set and it seemed like the Maroons were looking at a 2-1 disadvantage in the contest.
However, the visiting team on the scoreboard composed themselves and shut down the offense of Somerset in the second half of the set. Pulaski went on a 18-3 run over the remainder of the set to take a 2-1 lead after winning the third set 25-18. Holt had a few more kills and an ace during the run, with junior Savannah Heist adding a block, junior Brooklyn York hitting an ace and freshman Olivia Travis getting two aces and a kill as the Jumpers seemingly couldn’t break her serve late. DeBord had the set-winning kill to give the Maroons the lead in the game.
The fourth set started out as a battle between Somerset and Pulaski. Holt and Lancaster were trading kills as neither team could gain more than a two point cushion. This was before Somerset went on a 12-3 run to take a 17-8 lead in the set. Ford and Fisher added more kills on the run but it was Haynes who led the Jumpers on the run, as she had four aces nearly consecutively to really mess up the flow of the Maroons’ hitting.
Somerset got up 22-12 before Pulaski started to get back on the comeback trail. After a kill from Ford put the Jumpers on set point, Pulaski answered back with five quick points to put themselves only four points away at 24-20. However, this game was destined for a fifth set, as Ford knocked the ball across the net for the set-winning kill to give Somerset the 25-20 victory in the fourth set, sending the game to the tie-breaking set.
The Jumpers won the coin toss, with Lancaster getting the first point of the set after a kill. Neither team could create any space early until Holt went absolutely wild at the net for the Lady Maroons, scoring four straight points to give Pulaski a 7-4 lead. An ace by Haynes and two kills from Ford tied the set up at 8-8 as neither team wanted to lose tonight.
A rare yellow card was called on the Lady Maroons during a timeout, with a kill from Lancaster putting Somerset just three points away at 12-10. A kill from DeBord brought Pulaski within one before a service error put Somerset on game point. Holt had one final kill to bring the Maroons close again before Ford, fittingly, grabbed the game-winning kill on a big strike to give Somerset the rivalry victory and to split the season series with the Lady Maroons.
Holt led the Maroons with 24 kills, two aces and three blocks, while Ford led the Jumpers with nine aces and 12 kills.
Somerset improves to 11-5 with their win, with the Jumpers being back in action on Thursday when they travel to Danville to take on the Lady Admirals at 5:30 p.m.
Pulaski falls to 8-4 for the season and the Lady Maroons will be back in action on Thursday when they host Adair County at 6 p.m.
