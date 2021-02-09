Jumpers big second half leads to win

On Tuesday night at The Briar Patch, the Somerset Briar Jumpers once again put on display the type of performance that leads a whole lot of folks to believe Jeron Dunbar's club is a legitimate 12th Regional contender.
Much as they have done in recent games, the Briar Jumpers threw a balanced scoring attack at visiting Garrard County, held the Golden Lions to just over 32 percent from the field for the contest, and won the battle of the backboards by a whopping margin of 51-29.
And oh yeah by the way, Somerset placed four players in double figures, and had one other player -- Kannon Tucker -- tally nine points on three made treys, missing double digits by a single point.
In all, it added up to another impressive win by the Jumpers, downing Garrard County by a final tally of 71-53.
This one remained close throughout the first half relatively speaking, with four lead changes and a pair of ties.
Somerset led the Golden Lions by a 30-24 margin at the intermission, but it never seemed like Garrard County was ever really a threat to Somerset.
And in the second half, coach Brandon Cooper's club was not a threat at all, as Somerset threw and landed the knockout punch.
Somerset exploded after the halftime break by outscoring Garrard County by a 41- 29 margin to notch the 71-53 victory. However, at one point in the second half, that lead got to as many as 25 points, before the Golden Lions went on a mini-run late in the contest closing the gap to 18 points.
Still, it was another impressive game for Somerset, who is trending upward at the right time of the season.
"We hit some shots in the first half, and then we had some good looks that just didn't go in," stated coach Dunbar, after his team moved to 12-3 on the season with the win.
"In the second half, we really got into a flow offensively, and we had two guys that recorded double doubles, in Gavin (Stevens) and Jerrod (Smith)," continued the Somerset head coach. "We hit 16 out of 20 free throws, and then Dylan (Burton) got hot there in the second half, and hit five threes for the game. He needed to see a few go through, and his game is starting to step up. We need to really be playing good basketball heading into next week, and I feel like we're right there."
Early on, Garrard County was able to hang with the Jumpers, thanks to freshman guard Montavin Quisenberry, who tallied nine of his game-high 20 points in the first half of play.
Still, the Golden Lions were ice cold from the field in the opening half, hitting on only 10-31 field goal attempts, which included going 3 for 13 from behind the three-point arc.
In the second half, while Garrard County continued to struggle from deep, Somerset's offense put things in another gear.
Dylan Burton -- who led Somerset with five made three-pointers -- hit three of those long-range bombs in the second half, including a pair in a decisive Jumper run in the third period.
Two of those three's by Burton early in the third frame gave Somerset its biggest lead of the night at 40-28 at that juncture of the contest, but there would be much more to come from Somerset.
Gavin Stevens -- held to only four points in the first half -- played lights out after the intermission, scoring 10 points in the second half to finish with 14 points.
Meanwhile, Kannon Tucker -- who scored nine points on three made three-point baskets -- drained a long-range bomb just before the horn sounded ending the third quarter, giving Somerset its biggest lead of the game at that moment at 51-36, headed into the fourth quarter of play.
"We've got a bunch of different offensive weapons on this team, and the scary thing is, we've not really seen them all click together at one time," pointed out Dunbar. "I think we're starting to see that now."
"We were still missing Dakota (Acey) tonight, and he's a catalyst for our team as well," added the Jumpers coach. "The way we rebounded tonight -- if we can do that on a given night and hit shots like we did tonight -- we're definitely going to be a tough team to play against."
Burton -- with those five three-point baskets -- led Somerset in scoring with 17 points, while Kade Grundy and Stevens each added 14 points, and Jerrod Smith chipped in with 10 points.
Somerset -- 12-3 on the season -- will be back in action on Wednesday night, traveling to Danville to face the Admirals.
GC -- 12 12 12 17 -- 53
SHS -- 15 15 21 20 -- 71
Garrard Co. -- Quisenberry 20, Cooper 14, E. Wall 7, Cornett 4, Brooks 2, Alcorn 2, Dailey 2, Adams 2.
Somerset -- Burton 17, Stevens 14, Grundy 14, Jerrod Smith 10, Tucker 9, Harmon 7.
