The Somerset Lady Jumpers came into the season with tempered expectations. However, with the end of the regular season fast approaching, this team has everyone believing in the Jumpers. Somerset headed into their Thursday night contest against the Sayre Lady Spartans winners of their last 10 games, with the winner of this game advancing on in the All “A” Tournament.
The win streak had to come to an end at some point and it just wasn’t the Lady Jumpers’ night unfortunately, as the offense of the Lady Spartans was just too much for them to handle in a 6-0 loss.
Tori Robertson got a breakaway attempt within the first minute of the contest following the opening kick, with her shot going over the top of the goal. A shot from junior Katherine Monohan in the second minute was saved by Madilyn Zimmerman in net.
Sayre opened up the scoring in the third minute, as senior Julia Longbottom had a strike in the box that curved past the goalkeeper, giving the Lady Spartans a 1-0 lead early in the contest.
A strike from Monohan was stopped by Zimmerman’s foot just short of the goal line in the fifth minute. The Spartans tacked on another score on a booming strike into the top left of the net to make it 2-0 just a few moments later.
In the eighth minute of the contest, an offensive mishap by the Jumpers handed Sayre a 3-0 lead after a strike from Somerset deflected off one of their own players and into the back of the net for an own goal. #10 followed two minutes later with a shot that seemed destined for the back of the net, only to be deflected away by Zimmerman.
Gracie Burgess made a play in the top of the 11th minute to deflect a potential shot away. Somerset had a close chance in the 13th minute, with Bella Gregory getting a touch on the ball close to the net, but it was deflected away. Monohan finally found her mark on the net, as she had a shot soon after that deflected into the side of the net after being deflected by the goalkeeper, making it 4-0 for the Lady Spartans.
A free kick by Robertson in the 16th minute sailed just over the top crossbar in another close opportunity for the Jumpers. Robertson had another shot after a few fancy dribbling moves in the 18th minute that went wide of the goal. Kyla Lawhorn had a shot in the 21st minute that was deflected by a defender. Another free kick from Robertson in the 26th minute narrowly missed its target once again.
Isabella McKenzie’s first shot in the 29th minute came very close to scoring Somerset’s first point but was just barely over the top of the net. The first half buzzer ended a grueling 40 minutes of action for Somerset, as they trailed 4-0 heading into the break.
McKenzie found an early shot out of the half that was saved by the Spartans’ sophomore goalkeeper Lucie Ptiman. Gregory had an attempt on the net in the 45th minute that led to a corner by Robertson, which in turn led to another shot opportunity for Gregory.
An attempt in the 52nd minute by Monhan was stopped following solid defensive pressure by Burgess, with another shot by her going wide of the net a few moments later. Monohan found herself wide open at the goal in the 54th minute but it was deflected by Zimmerman.
Monohan grabbed another goal in the 69th minute, as she found a seam and dribbled past a defender, giving her a shot on the net which she connected with for the 5-0 edge. Monohan then added her third goal of the night in the 75th minute, as her shot bounced off the gloves of the goalkeeper.
A shot in the final two minutes by Robertson to break the shut out went just wide of the net. As the final buzzer sounded it was Sayre who was celebrating, advancing on with their 6-0 victory to break the winning streak of the Lady Jumpers.
Somerset falls to 10-2 with the loss, with the Lady Jumpers hoping to begin a new streak on Saturday as they will play host to the Lady Titans of Mercer County. First kick for that game is scheduled for 7 p.m.
