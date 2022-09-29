Coming off a loss to their rivals Pulaski County on Tuesday, the Briar Jumpers were back in action at the Briar Patch as they hosted district opponent Rockcastle County. Somerset would be able to bounce back in what was a close game between the two schools, as they would battle all the way to a fifth set in a 3-2 Somerset win (25-18, 25-19, 20-25, 23-25, 15-12).
It was a far cry from their previous meeting in the season, where Somerset would sweep Rockcastle 3-0. Head coach of the Jumpers Rachel Lange was pleased with the mentality of her team in the five-set thriller.
“I think it’s good for our girls to learn how to be mentally tough going a full five sets, and I’m proud of them for pulling it out,” she explained.
Somerset would get off to a quick 8-2 start in the first set due to kills from senior Areli Vela-Alvarez and sophomore Kyndell Fisher, as well as a solid block from Fisher.
The Lady Rockets battled back towards the middle of the set, as they trailed 15-11 following kills from seniors Hallie Brown, Kylee Burns, and Allison McCoy, as well as two aces from sophomore Markley Richards. Ultimately, it would be two kills from sophomore Serenity Haynes that would get the Jumpers to set point, before a hit out of bounds by Rockcastle would give the first set to Somerset 25-18.
It would once again be a quick start for the Jumpers in the second set, as they would get out to an 8-3 lead following kills from Vela-Alvarez, junior Emily Ford, and Fisher, as well as aces from Vela-Alvarez and Ford. Again, the Lady Rockets would make a comeback, with the score standing at 15-11 again following kills from Burns, McCoy, and sophomore Addison Rush.
The Rockets would get as close as 20-18 late, before a 5-1 spree by Somerset would wrap up the second set in favor of the Jumpers 25-19 following late kills from Haynes and sophomore Ella Lancaster. Haynes would hit the set-winning kill to put Somerset up 2-0 in the game.
It was clear that the Lady Rockets wouldn’t back down, as the third set was much closer throughout. Midway through the set, the two teams would be tied at 16-16. Vela-Alvarez would once again lead her Jumpers early, as she had three kills and two aces. Burns would lead the Lady Rockets, grabbing five kills towards the middle of the set.
It would be Rockcastle County that would come out on top of the third set, however, as they closed out the set with a 11-4 run to take their first set of the game 25-20. They would be led by kills from McCoy, Brown, and senior Sarah Barron, as well as aces from Burns and Barron. The set-winning point was earned off of a block from Brown.
Fighting to force a fifth set, the Lady Rockets battled throughout the fourth set, leading 15-12 midway through after kills from Brown, Burns, and Barron, as well as an ace from Richards. Somerset would have six early kills from Vela-Alvarez, as well as two kills from Haynes and a kill from Ford.
The end of the fourth set seemed as if it could go either way, with Somerset going on a quick 4-1 spree to trail by only one point 24-23. The Jumpers would have late kills from Haynes, Ford, and Lancaster. However, serving to tie the game up at 24 points each, a volley by Somerset would land out of bounds, giving Rockcastle the set-winning point and handing the fourth set victory 25-23, taking both teams into a tie-breaker set.
Somerset would grab momentum early in the fifth set and not let it go, as they would open on an 8-3 run after kills from Vela-Alvarez and Haynes, as well as two straight aces from sophomore Tanner Rigney. A 6-4 sprint by the Rockets would get them solidly back into the game at 12-9 following kills from Rush, Burns, and Barron. However, it would be the Jumpers celebrating at the end of this one, as following an ace from Vela-Alvarez, the set and game-winning kill would come through from Haynes, giving Somerset a 15-12 victory in the fifth set and thus giving them their second victory over Rockcastle County this season.
The Jumpers improve to 17-6 on the season, and they will next be in action on Saturday when they host the Lake Cumberland Pink Out. During the course of the event, they will play Jackson County, Clay County, Mercer County, and Lincoln County.
