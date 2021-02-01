Jumpers bounce back with 12th Region road win

DANVILLE – After a lopsided loss to one of the best teams in the state an Friday, the Somerset High School boys basketball team bounced back with a big 12th Region road win 24 hours later. On Saturday night, the Briar Jumpers held off a previously undefeated Boyle County High School team by the score of 72-68.
"This was a good bounce back road win for us," stated Somerset High School boys basketball coach Jeron Dunbar. "I wanted to see how we would respond after a tough game the night before. The guys answered the call. They didn’t have a full tank and ran on adrenaline a lot."
Senior Kade Grundy led the way with a team-high 27 points and seven assists. Junior Gavin Stevens had a double-double with 11 points and 10 rebounds.
Senior Kannon Tucker scored 16 points and hit five treys. Junior Jack Harmon scored 10 points and had four rebounds.
Senior Dakota Acey scored five points and had four rebounds. Senior Dylan Burton scored three points, had four rebounds, and four assists
"They fought the whole way," Dunbar added. "Kannon Tucker was absolutely huge with four out of his five threes in the first half. Gavin (Stevens) was a monster on the boards. Jack Harmon had a good post game inside. We will enjoy this one and get ready for next week."
Somerset (9-2) will host Pikeville on Friday, Feb. 5, and Somerset Christian on Saturday, Feb.6.
