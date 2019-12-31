Jumpers bounce back with two wins in Lake Cumberland Hoops Classic

After a tough loss in the opening game of the Lake Cumberland Holiday Hoops Classic, the Somerset High School boys basketball team bounced back with back-to-back wins. On Saturday, the Briar Jumpers downed Morristown East TN, 74-65, and on Sunday Somerset held off Beech TN, 89-81.
In the Morristown East win, Kade Grundy scored a team-high 27 points to lead the Jumpers, while Gavin Stevens added 18 points. Dylan Burton and Kaiya Sheron scored 10 points each, Jackson Cooper scored 5 points and Jase Bruner scored 4 points. Sheron led the Jumpers with 7 rebounds and Grundy had a team-high 4 assists.
In the Beech win, Grundy led the Briar Jumpers again with 28 points and four assists. Sheron had a double-double 17 points and 14 rebounds. Burton had 14 points, Cooper had 12 points, Stevens scored 11 points, and Bruner had 7 points.
"We bounced back after a bad performance again UHA," Somerset boys basketball coach Jeron Dunbar stated. "We needed these games against Morristown and Beech. Two really good teams that pushed us and made us step up and play tough and make plays in crunch situations."
"We had to iron some things out Saturday, team wise at shoot around," Dunbar stated. "The guys responded exactly the way they needed to and bought in. We are better when we play together as a team and push the ball. Kade did a better job of that the last two games.
Dylan, Gavin and Jase are continuing to be very consistent on both ends of the court for us," Dunbar continued. "Dakota is playing his role perfectly. I can't say enough about Jackson Cooper and how he has completely turned his game and demeanor around. Kaiya is playing with passion and fire and when he is playing the way he is, it makes us a better team."
Somerset (10-2) will host Rockcastle County on Friday, Jan. 3, for a district game at the Briar Patch.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.