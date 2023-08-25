Somerset stood just one game away from a 12th Region All "A" title, with the Danville Admirals coming to town on Thursday to compete for that title. The Jumpers recorded yet another shutout to lay claim to the All "A" title, defeating Danville 2-0 to keep their record unblemished for the 2023 season.
The two goals for Somerset were scored by junior Andrew Tomlinson and senior Ethan Whitis. Junior goalkeeper Landen Lonesky recorded six saves in his shutout performance in net. Danville was led by four shot attempts by senior Carter Dilbeck.
The Jumpers improve to 7-0 and will next be on the road on Tuesday to begin a six game road-trip. They will take on North Laurel at 6 p.m.
