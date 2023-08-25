Somerset boys' soccer

The Somerset boys' soccer team pose for a picture after claiming the 12th Region All "A" title with their 2-0 win over Danville on Thursday.

Somerset stood just one game away from a 12th Region All "A" title, with the Danville Admirals coming to town on Thursday to compete for that title. The Jumpers recorded yet another shutout to lay claim to the All "A" title, defeating Danville 2-0 to keep their record unblemished for the 2023 season.

The two goals for Somerset were scored by junior Andrew Tomlinson and senior Ethan Whitis. Junior goalkeeper Landen Lonesky recorded six saves in his shutout performance in net. Danville was led by four shot attempts by senior Carter Dilbeck.

The Jumpers improve to 7-0 and will next be on the road on Tuesday to begin a six game road-trip. They will take on North Laurel at 6 p.m.

Jacob Pratt is the Sports Editor of the Commonwealth Journal and can be reached at jpratt@somerset-kentucky.com. You can follow him on Twitter @PrattTheNation

