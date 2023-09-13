The Somerset Briar Jumpers, after a season-opening loss, have looked unstoppable during a nine game winning streak, topping the 12th Region in terms of RPI. On Tuesday, they traveled to Corbin to take on the Lady Redhounds looking to continue that streak.
Somerset was able to do just that, blowing out Corbin to the tune of a 10-3 final score. Junior Tori Robertson had a six goal and two assist performance, adding a total of 14 points to her season tally as she continues her stellar season. Fellow junior Isabella McKenzie added two more goals for the Jumpers, while senior Gracie Burgess and freshman Storey Justice each added a goal apiece. Burgess also added an assist in the contest.
Somerset's record now sits at 10-1, with the Jumpers scheduled to be back at home on Thursday as they host the Sayre Lady Spartans in the All "A" Classic at 7 p.m.
