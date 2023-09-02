The Somerset Briar Jumpers were in action at home Friday night against the Knox Central Panthers. Somerset came into the contest 1-1. The Briar Jumpers were riding a 28-24 win over Russell County last Friday night after the controversial loss to Perry County Central opening week. The Knox Central Panthers were also 1-1 and looked to extend their winning streak. The Somerset Cheerleaders game banner said, “Hey Kitty Kitty Learn to take the Heat Cause You’re about to get Beat.”
That banner proved to be true as well, as the Jumpers largely dominated the entirety of Friday night’s contest, eventually winning in dominant fashion 47-12.
The first quarter gave the Jumpers just two possessions. The second possession set up an early second quarter two-yard touchdown run for Kris Hughes with 11:57 to go. Anderson Ruble missed the point after attempt and the Jumpers had the first lead of the game 6-0.
The Jumpers forced a three and out. The Panthers were in the process of punting but fumbled the football. Somerset came up with it on the ten-yard line to give the Jumpers a first and goal situation. Kam Hughes had the second touchdown of the game, a ten-yard run at 10:05 to go in the second. Anderson Ruble attempted the point after, and it was good this time to make it 13-0 Jumpers. The Panthers returned the ball to their own 33.
Somerset would be assessed an offsides penalty. The Panthers fumbled and Cameron Alsip was there to recover. The Briar Jumpers took over offense on the thirty-two-yard line. Quarterback Josh Bruner threw a 32-yard rocket to Cayden Cimala for the third Briar Jumper score. Anderson Ruble’s point after attempt was good and in the blink of an eye it was 20-0 Jumpers with 9:02 to go in the second quarter.
The next drive for the Panthers had two Somerset penalties. One for offsides and the other for pass interference. Somerset’s Grayson Gulock and Cameron McCaskill had tackles on the drive. After the penalties, the Panthers were on the one-yard-line. Noah Partin ran it in for a one-yard touchdown run. The Panthers lined up for a point after attempt, but it was a ploy for a two-point conversion. Somerset’s Kam Hughes was credited for the tackle to stop the conversion.
Somerset’s Lewis, Kam Hughes and Kris Hughes helped progress the ball down the field. The Panthers received an offsides penalty, placing the Jumpers on the two-yard line with 1:44 to go in the quarter. At 1:41, Kam Hughes ran in another two-yard touchdown. Anderson Ruble attempted the point after and the Jumpers’ lead increased to 27-6.
The Briar Jumpers recovered a fumble. The Jumpers had enough time to finish the second quarter with another score. Bruner threw a twenty-eight-yard pass to Isaiah Lewis. Placing the Jumpers on the two-yard-line. Kam Hughes had his second two-yard touchdown run of the night. Anderson Ruble’s point after attempt was good to make it 34-6 Jumpers to end the half.
The first half the Jumpers had 282 yards. 150 passing, 89 rushing, and 43 return yards. Josh Bruner was 8-9 for one touchdown. The Panthers had 175 yards. 25 passing yards, 88 rushing yards, and 62 return yards.
After halftime, the Jumpers went to work on defense. Brady Barnes, Zach Koger, and Kam Hughes had tackles. Griffin threw an incomplete pass resulting in a turnover on downs on the Panther 39-yard line. The Briar Jumpers went nine more yards across three plays. Kam Hughes ran for a thirty-yard touchdown with 6:49 to go in the third quarter for his fourth touchdown of the night. The Jumpers attempted a two-point conversion. Kam Hughes crossed the goal line but forgot to take the ball with him, failing the conversion to make it 40-6 Jumpers.
The rest of the game had a running clock. The Briar Jumpers with 1:54 got the ball back after an impressive defensive play by Gulock. Bruner ran 19 yards to put the Jumpers on the nine-yard-line. Gulock ran eleven yards to put the Jumpers on the nine-yard line to end the quarter.
With 11:56 left in the game, Grayson Gulock ran nine yards for the last Jumper touchdown. Anderson Ruble attempted the point after and it was good as the Jumpers took a 47-6 lead. Griffin passed to Dunn for the first down. Zach Carroll had a thirty-two-yard touchdown reception from Griffin with just under five minutes left in the game and following another failed point after attempt, the Jumpers led 47-12.
The Briar Jumpers had 30 seconds due to the running clock. This was just enough time for freshman Corban Cimala to get fourteen yards, his first yards as a varsity player. The Jumpers won 47-12 to improve to 2-1 on the season.
The Jumpers ended the game with 401 yards. 203 rushing yards, 155 passing yards, and 43 return yards. Josh Bruner ended the game 9-12 with one touchdown. The Panthers had 325 total yards. 136 rushing yards, 76 passing yards, and 113 return yards.
Somerset will be in action at home again next Friday, when they welcome in the Garrard County Golden Lions for a 7:30 p.m. kickoff.
