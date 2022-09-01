The Somerset High School Briar Jumpers welcomed the Patriots of Lincoln County on Thursday night to Clara Marrow field. Somerset, coming off their 12th Region All “A” Classic win against Danville on Monday night, was poised to continue their three game winning streak.
The Jumpers’ offensive hot streak as of late continued in this one, as Somerset would claim their fourth consecutive victory with a 6-2 win over Lincoln County. Head coach Steven Watkins was pleased with his group in this victory.
“The first twenty minutes we played our game. When we play our style of soccer we will be tough to beat,” he explained.
Somerset has really learned to share the ball in the first few games of the season. The first goal came early in the 6th minute, by freshman Haley Combs assisted by senior Grace Bruner.
Sophomore Tori Robertson would score her first goal of the night in the 11th minute, assisted once again by Grace Bruner. In the 18th minute, the Patriots would score their first goal of the game off of a shot from senior Kennedy Stamper.
Somerset would once again increase their lead to 3-1 following a second goal from Combs just moments after the Lincoln County goal.
The rest of the first half was a defensive battle, with senior Taya Mills for Somerset having four tough saves in net. With just 54 seconds left to go until halftime, senior Payton Byrd for Lincoln would score, making the score 3-2 in favor of the home team at the half.
The second half started with strong defense for both teams, with Mills for Somerset and junior Maggie Bowman for Lincoln County providing great work in goal. The two teams would play 22 minutes before Robertson would get her second goal of the night in the 62nd minute.
Just 7 minutes later, Robertson would get her third goal completing her hat trick for the night, increasing the Somerset lead to 5-2. The final goal of the night would come thirty seconds later, as sophomore Isabella McKenzie would score her first goal of the season. As the buzzer sounded, the Jumpers would grab yet another win with their 6-2 victory over the Patriots.
Tori Robertson was elated after the game, earning her first hat trick of the season, but was quick to throw the focus back onto her team.
“We found ourselves. Played great as a team,” she exclaimed.
Somerset improves to 4-1-1. They will host Wayne County on Tuesday at 6 p.m.
