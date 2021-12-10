Jumpers drop 4th straight to Patriots

The struggling Somerset Briar Jumpers went toe to toe on Friday night with one of the favorites inside the 12th Region this year, taking on visiting Lincoln County at The Briar Patch.
This game was the proverbial 'Student verses Teacher' matchup, as first-year Somerset head coach Ryan Young took on the man that coached him during a brilliant prep career years ago at Lincoln County, in coaching legend Jeff Jackson.
Young and crew only trailed the undefeated Patriots by a 30-27 margin at halftime, but coach Jackson and crew put things in another gear coming out of the intermission.
Lincoln County went to a two-three zone to start the second half, and began the third frame with a 12-2 spurt, to completely take control of the contest, and the Pats were able to do it by riding the back of senior guard Jaxon Smith.
Smith tallied 24 of his game-high 34 points after halftime, helping the Patriots hold off Somerset for a 65-51 victory, improving Lincoln County to 5-0 on the season, while dropping Somerset to 1-4 on the year, handing the Briar Jumpers their fourth consecutive loss, after a season-opening win over Russell County.
"We liked where we were going in at halftime, but at the same time we missed free throws in the first half, and we missed opportunities to finish around the paint," lamented Young after the game.
"The process with a young ball team is like getting a tooth pulled sometimes," added the Somerset coach. "It's the little things, and that's what I talked to them about after the game -- knowing the scouting report details, while executing our stuff. We've still got guys that are playing that don't know all our stuff. So we get out there and can't execute. They fought and they played hard, and coming off of last night at Rockcastle County where we competed for a half as well, we just have to find a way to sustain effort for 32 minutes. For us, tonight was the closest thing so far to that up to this point in the season."
Somerset hung tough with Lincoln over the game's first 16 minutes, matching the Patriots almost bucket for bucket.
However, at the start of the third period, that's when Jaxon Smith went to work for Lincoln County.
The senior guard, time and time again, took his defender -- no matter who that was for the Briar Jumpers -- off the dribble and drove to the hole for seemingly basket after basket, on his way to a huge night offensively.
Meanwhile, at the other end of the floor, the Pats went to a two-three zone, and it gave Somerset more than its share of difficulties.
Lincoln County opened the second half on a 12-2 spurt to go up on Somerset by a 42-29 margin, and the Patriots eventually extended their lead over the Jumpers to as much as 20 points, before Young and crew mounted a small rally late in the contest.
"We haven't had anybody play a zone against us this year, so credit to coach (Jeff Jackson) for doing that, but we still had opportunities," pointed out Young. "We got the ball into the paint where we wanted it a couple of times, but we didn't make the correct play."
"I thought we handled it better after the first four minutes of the second half, but during that time it allowed them to surge ahead, and they've got a lot of firepower," Young continued. "Lincoln and Pulaski County -- they're both at the top of the region for a reason."
Jaxon Smith led all scorers in the game with 34 points, while Colton Ralston added 15 points, and Evan Smith chipped in with nine points for the Patriots.
Somerset meanwhile got 12 points from Logan Purcell, as he was the lone Jumper in double figures for Somerset in the loss.
The Jumpers will return to action next Tuesday night at The Briar Patch, hosting 47th District foe Casey County in a girl-boy doubleheader.
The girl's contest will begin the twinbill, and is scheduled to get underway at 6 p.m.
