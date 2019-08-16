Jumpers drop home opener

After a defensive period one, the Corbin Redhounds got a pair of goals in the second to give them a 2-0 victory over the Somerset Briar Jumpers last night at Clara Morrow Field.
The excitement ran wild as the Briar Jumpers were coming off a blowout 7-0 victory over the North Laurel Jaguars and playing their first home game in their newly renovated Clara Morrow Field. The updated field includes a new entrance topped with a nice press box and a locker room. The first home game drew a big crowd, but the excitement faded away as time went on.
With roughly 27 and a half minutes on the clock Corbin got an opening within a crowd of teammates and defenders and shot it just out of Somerset goalie Dylan Jasper's reach.
"Corbin kept playing the ball over top to their target forward #26, and he kept making things happen," said Somerset head coach Brian Blankenship. "He was their catalyst. We went into half time 0-0 and we talked about marking him. We couldn't do it."
Somerset fought hard to move the ball to the Corbin box but the Redhounds kept sending it back the other way and putting the Briar Jumpers in a more difficult situation as the clock ran down.
With just under four minutes left in the game, Corbin sealed the deal when a deflected ball fell right in front of Redhound senior Cade Moore who tapped it in for an easy goal.
The Briar Jumpers continued to fight until the bitter end, but Corbin left Clara Morrow Field with the win.
Although the Briar Jumpers did not get their desired outcome, there were still plenty of positives the team can build on.
The Jumpers did have a very nice defensive performance, especially from goalie Dylan Jasper. Jasper was aware and made numerous difficult saves to hold Corbin to just two goals.
"Our goalie, Dylan Jasper, played exceptionally well," said coach Blankenship on Jasper's performance.
"There is not a big difference technically between the two teams, but they played better than us as a unit," said coach Blankenship. "We have a lot to work on; we're young and somewhat inexperienced at the varsity level. We will get there; I see flashes of it. I believe in our team."
The loss will put the Somerset Briar Jumpers at 1-1 on the season and they will be back in action Saturday at home against the West Jessamine Colts. The win will put Corbin at 1-0.
