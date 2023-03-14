The Briar Jumpers of Somerset, looking to build off of a region semifinal appearance last season, opened up the 2023 season on the road against a top team in the 13th Region in Whitley County. The Jumpers battled early but after the Colonels scored four runs in the second inning, it looked to be too much of a deficit for Somerset to battle back from. This proved to be true as the Jumpers dropped their first contest of the season by a score of 7-4.
Junior Cayden Cimala drew the opening day start and was only able to make it two and a third innings, allowing four earned runs while striking out two batters. The Jumpers had an RBI each from freshman Kole Grundy, sophomore Griffin Loy and junior Connor Phelps. Senior Grant Zehr had the start for the Colonels and got the win, going four innings while allowing one earned run and throwing seven strikeouts. Whitley County was led by three RBI's from junior Hunter Upchurch.
