The Somerset Briar Jumper football team traveled to Perry County Central on Friday night to kick off their new campaign. The Briar Jumpers have worked hard all off-season and were ready to go under new head coach Clay Clevenger.
Somerset showed hard work pays off early in the contest, as they got out to a 21-0 lead and looked to be running away with the ball game. However, some unfortunate penalties and a late score by the Commodores put Perry County Central on top late in the evening. A missed field goal later and Somerset experienced the agony of defeat, falling to the Commodores 22-21.
The first half was an exciting one for the Briar Jumpers. Early on in the first quarter, senior Kam Hughes rumbled into the end zone from 34 yards out to put the Briar Jumpers on the board first in the contest. Anderson Ruble made the point after attempt to make it 7-0 Somerset. The Commodores of Perry County Central had a quick four and out.
Somerset got the ball back and junior quarterback Josh Bruner threw a laser of a pass to sophomore Kris Hughes for 47 yards and the second touchdown and following another Ruble PAT, Somerset had a 14-0 lead with seven minutes left in the first quarter.
The Commodores were close to scoring their first touchdown of the day when senior Cameron McCaskill intercepted the Commodore pass and ran it all the way back for a 100 yard touchdown, giving his best track athlete impression as he sprinted past the offensive players trying to stop him. Ruble had the point after attempt for the third time and suddenly the Briar Jumpers had a 21-0 lead and looked well on their way to a dominant victory.
Perry County Central finally broke their drough with 2:47 to go in the second quarter, as senior quarterback Kizer Slone kept it himself and ran it in from 39 yards out to make it 21-7 in favor of the Jumpers. Somerset had several penalties at the end of the second quarter resulting in another Commodore touchdown from Kizer, as he found a receiver from 40 yards out. A two-point conversion later and with the clock showing triple zeros, the Briar Jumper lead was cut to 21-15 heading into the break.
Somerset had nine penalties for 75 yards in the first half. The Commodores had one penalty for 15 yards.
The third quarter was the only quarter where neither team scored. Josh Bruner showed mental toughness breaking tackles to get Chas Reams the ball for a first down in a highlight play in the period. The Jumpers were clinging on to a 21-15 lead heading into the final quarter.
Penalties continued to plague the Briar Jumpers with several personal fouls with five minutes to go in the game. Perry County Central took advantage of these penalties, as they managed to run it in from six yards out and after a PAT, the Commodores led for the first time in the game 22-21 with only 1:29 left on the game clock. The Briar Jumpers took a field goal with two seconds to go in the game. Ethan Ruble came in to kick the game winning field goal. It was good. The referees called a penalty against the Commodores though, moving Somerset five yards closer to the uprights. The second kick was unfortunately blocked by the Commodores, ending the game with the Jumpers suffering a 22-21 defeat.
Bruner finished the game 16-21 passing with 151 passing yards. The rushing attack of the Jumpers finished with a total of 81 yards. Somerset finished with 232 yards of total offense, while Perry County Central finished with 288.
The Briar Jumpers’ next game is at home next Friday against Russell County in the Alton Blakely Bowl. Kickoff for the game will be at 7:30 p.m.
