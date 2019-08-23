Jumpers excited about season, new turf

The Somerset Briar Jumpers have a new look field, and a new look to their offensive and defensive lines as they set out for this year’s gridiron battles. Although the talk of the town has been the new artificial surface, the talk of Head Jumper Coach Robbie Lucas has been to “control what you can control” on the field.
“We need to win on the road,” said Lucas. “We control what we can control on the field.”
Last year's vaunted defense has been hit hard by graduation, with notable players such as Peyton Hatcher and Alex Ham moving on to college, while the offense is being sparked by time in the weight room, and a re-focused Kia Sheron.
“Kia has put on some weight,” said Coach Lucas. “He said he made some mistakes last year, that he won’t make this year.” The Junior Quarterback will be missing some of his favorite targets from last season, but has a troop of veteran receivers to help move the ball down the field.
“Our offense may be as good as last year’s defense,” said Lucas. “We have more size this year. We have good sized linemen.” The size of the lineman has increased on the Jumper squad with some weighing players weighing in at an impressive two hundred plus pounds. All the better to move the opponents out of the running lanes, and will increase their pass protection efficiency this year."
The offensive and defensive lines will be packing a powerful punch this year, which makes the Jumpers one of the prominent teams in the realigned Class 2A. Of course, some of the same opponents as last year on the schedule will be returning, with some new teams added to the schedule.
8/23 – Rockcastle Rockets visit the Briar Patch. “They return their starting quarterback,” said Lucas. “They are very physical. They line up and run the football, and their defense travels well.”
8/30 – At Montgomery County. “The Indians run about eighty percent of the time,” said Lucas. Their quarterback returns, and a thousand-yard rusher from last year’s squad.”
9/6 – At Beechwood. The Jumpers had a tough night against the Tigers, and the weather, last year. “They lost quite a bit,” said Lucas. “I want to beat them. I want that in the worst way.” Those of us to sat through a lightning delay up there, in a game that was eventually called off due to weather, all want to beat Beechwood.
9/20 – At Williamsburg. “Last year we didn’t sack their quarterback enough,” said Lucas. “We pressured them, but we need to step up and play in this game.”
9/27 Russellville – The Panthers are in Class 1A and ran over 605 of the time last year. “Everyone schedules games they can win,” said Lucas. “I get that. We coach to get better.”
10/4 At Hazard – The Bulldogs are always a tough opponent. Mountain football very physical “They are always a state title contender,” according to Lucas. “Bailey Blair, their quarterback is gone, and we match up well with their size.”
10/11 – Danville. Last year the Jumpers beat Danville twice. They are perennial powerhouses, so you know they will remember two losses in one year to the Jumpers. “The always reload.” Said Lucas.
10/18 – At Lexington Christian Academy. The Jumpers are familiar with L.C.A., and look forward to meeting them again. “L.C.A. runs as many plays as possible,” said Coach Lucas. “And they return ninety-five percent of their production.”
10/25 – Washington County. A new team with realignment of the district. “A very physical team,” said Lucas. “They like to run the ball.”
11/1 – At Corbin. The Red Hounds made it to the State Championship game last year. “They always reload,” said Lucas. “And they are a former district opponent.”
It looks like the turf is ready, and the team is too. Come on out and support the Briar Jumpers.
