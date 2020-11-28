Jumpers fall in defense of state title

LEXINGTON - The defending Class 2A State Champion Briar Jumpers were slow to start against the Lexington Christian Eagles in Lexington. However, the game heated up in the second half.
The Jumpers did score twice late in the first half, but went into the halftime break with a fourteen point deficit at 28-14.
Lexington Christian received the ball after halftime and had the chance to further extend their lead, but fumbled on their first offensive play of the second half and senior linebacker Mikey Garland recovered it to give Somerset the ball within the LCA 20 yard line.
However, the Eagles were able to force a fourth and one situation, and stuffed the Jumpers to get the ball back.
Despite a turnover that led to a possession in the red zone, and no points from it, Somerset's defense came right back out and made plays.
Junior Gavin Stevens broke up a pass on third down to force the Eagle punt, and a late hit on the punt return gave the Jumpers a shot from LCA eleven yard line.
On their first offensive play of the drive, junior back Chase Doan took the ball left and evaded several Eagle defenders to score from eleven yards out. Junior Christian Whitis sent in the point after to put Somerset trailing by a single possession at 28-21.
The Eagles had the same struggles as their previous offensive drive, and once again on third down, Stevens broke up a pass from the safety position to force another fourth down. The Eagles punter William Morehead tooke off on a fake attempt, but was met by several defenders before the line to gain and Somerset took over on the LCA 34 yard line.
After carries from Doan, and passes from senior quarterback Kaiya Sheron to sophomore tight end Jacob Smith and senior receiver Kade Grundy worked the ball inside the Lexington ten yard line, Garland got back to back goal line carries and punched it in from a yard out. Whitis evened the score at 28-28 with the PAT.
Somerset scored 21 unanswered to tie up the game, but the Eagles woke up and wasted no time taking their lead back.
Junior Eagle quarterback Drew Nieves completed back to back passes to junior receiver Mason Moore, and the second was a 56 yard score over the middle. The point after by junior Andrew Dobbs pushed LCA to a 35-28 lead.
The Jumpers looked to their run game with carries from both Sheron and Doan on their next possession, but faced a fourth and six situation. Being late in the third, in Lexington territory, Somerset opted to go for it. Sheron completed a screen pass to Garland, and Garland took the ball 27 yards down the left sideline to get to the LCA fourteen.
Somerset handed the ball off to Garland on three straight plays and on the third, Garland punched in a touchdown from eight yards out, and Whitis once again evened the score with the PAT.
The Eagles handed the ball off to their star play maker junior Xavier Brown to push into Somerset territory, and Nieves punctuated the drive with a 28 yard rushing touchdown that he broke up the middle. The PAT by Dobbs gave them a 42-35 lead.
LCA was able to shut down two last ditch effort offensive drives by the Jumpers, and assumed the victory formation to advance in the Class 2A post season with a 42-35 victory.
Early in the game, the Eagles started off on fire.
They opened the game by forcing a three and out that featured a big sack by senior Neal Dickey, and the Jumpers had to punt.
After a completion from Nieves to Moore, and a carry by junior Tyler Morris, a defensive holding call put the Eagles on the Somerset 28 yard line.
Nieves completed a pass to Moore on the left sideline, and Moore cut toward the middle of the field and scored from 28 yards out to give LCA an early lead.
The Eagles defense put together a second straight three and out, and got right back to work on offense.
Nieves completed a pass to senior Will Vernon that went for 59 yards all the way to the Jumper one yard line. It was there that Morris rushed in for the short touchdown to extend the LCA lead to 14-0 early in the first quarter.
Somerset continued to struggle on offense and eventually turned it over on downs on their next possession. The Eagles pushed right back into scoring territory with several completions by Nieves, and carries from multiple runners.
Despite a penalty pushing the Eagles back to the Somerset 21 yard line on third and goal, Nieves completed a pass to Brown over the middle that went 21 yards for a touchdown with four minutes left in the first quarter.
Early in the second quarter, the Jumpers converted on a fourth down try with a completion from Sheron to Smith, then Somerset finally cut into LCA's lead with a ten yard passing touchdown from Sheron to Stevens in the left corner of the end zone. Whitis's PAT put the game at 21-7.
The Eagles dominated with their run game on their offensive drive after the Somerset score, and closed the drive with a three yard passing touchdown from Nieves to senior Matty Lebryk.
Late in the second quarter, the Jumpers worked the ball into Eagle territory with completions from Sheron to Doan, Grundy, and Stevens, as well as carries from several runners. Sheron finished off the drive with a one yard rushing touchdown to cut the LCA lead to two possessions.
Just before the halftime break, Garland made a one handed interception in LCA territory, but Somerset did not have enough time to put points on the board.
Despite a hard fought come back, the Eagles got their revenge on Somerset for knocking them out of the playoffs last year and swept the Jumpers on the season.
"Our margin for error was razor thin," said Somerset head coach Robbie Lucas. "A slow start and missed opportunities dogged us from the start. Difficult to win under those circumstances versus average teams, and virtually impossible versus good teams."
The loss was tough, but Briar Jumpers celebrate a set of outstanding seniors who have fought hard for the purple and gold and contributed to their first ever state championship. The class includes Isaiah Coffey, Jackson Cooper, Mikey Garland, Ricky Gilmore, Kade Grundy, Tyler Harvey, Drew Johnson, Brandon Jones, Dyllan Keith, Madison Ruble, Kaiya Sheron, and Justin Simmons. Their talent is sure to be missed next season.
"This senior class needed to be our strength and backbone and it was," said coach Lucas. "No offseason to speak of, not knowing from one day to the next if the season would even happen. They showed up and worked hard every day. This group provided the leadership we needed through a very difficult year. I could not be more proud of them."
Somerset closed their season with a final record of 6-3, and LCA is currently 8-1 heading into the third round of the Class 2A playoffs where they will face off with Metcalfe County.
SHS 0 14 14 7 - 35
LCA 21 7 7 7 - 42
PASSING
SHS - Sheron 14-19 211 YD's 1 TD 1 INT; LCA - Nieves 11-26 128 YD's 3 TD's 1 INT.
RECEIVING
SHS - Stevens 3-88 1 TD, Garland 2-65, Smith 2-43, Grundy 4-41, Doan 3-24; LCA - Vernon 1-48, Moore 4-42 1 TD, Brown 3-29 1 TD, Lebryk 3-2 1 TD.
RUSHING
SHS - Sheron 14-47 2 TD's, Doan 10-29 1 TD, Garland 5-18 1 TD; LCA - Brown 9-43, Nieves 5-51 1 TD, Morris 7-28, Selby 6-27.
