The Somerset Briar Jumpers traveled back to West Jessamine for the second round of the 12th Region Tournament on Thursday night. The Briar Jumpers, coming off of a win against Wayne County on Monday night, were set to play the Danville Admirals after the Admirals defeated West Jessamine. The two teams played earlier in the season in the 12th Region All “A” Classic, with the Briar Jumpers taking home the win 6-4.
The first half for Somerset and Danville was all defense, with several solid saves from sophomore goalkeeper Landen Lonesky for Somerset and sophomore for Somerset and junior goalkeeper Grayson Nagorka for Danville. The two teams were scoreless heading into the second half.
Danville would put two in the goal in the second half, from senior Iain McAlister and freshman Sasha Wade, that the Somerset goalkeeper just could not reach.
Danville would win the game 2-0 and advance to the region final.
The Somerset Briar Jumpers would have their season end with a 11-7-4 record. Congratulations to the following seniors who finished up their varsity careers: Chanler Edwards, Logan Ham, Daniel Richardson, and Eduardo “Lalo” Santiago.
