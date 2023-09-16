The Somerset Briar Jumpers were on the road to Campbellsville for the fifth week of high school football. The Briar Jumpers were 3-1 on the season and the Eagles were undefeated, marking a clear uphill battle for the Briar Jumpers. Kam and Kris Hughes are leading the Briar Jumpers in rushing yards and were ready to get to work against the Eagles.
The two teams battled in a tight contest but it was Campbellsville prevailing by a 34-27 final.
The Briar Jumpers showed a clear case of nerves when the game started, with Josh Bruner failing to connect his passes to receivers. The Briar Jumpers seemed to find their groove when Bruner threw a 21-yard touchdown pass to Kris Hughes. Unfortunately for the Briar Jumpers the “inadvertent whistle” struck again calling the touchdown back at 5:00. The Briar Jumpers were 12 yards away when they reached their fourth down. Anderson Ruble was on for the field goal. It was good. The Briar Jumpers lead 3-0.
With 2:03 to go in the first quarter, Kace Eastridge ran 10 yards for an Eagle touchdown. Nathan Contreras was on for the PAT that was good. Brady Barnes and Isaiah Lewis had tackles on the scoring drive that gave the Eagles a 7-3 lead.
With 8:32 to go in the second quarter, Bruner ran 17 yards for a touchdown. Anderson Ruble kicked the point after attempt to make it 10-7 Jumpers.
The next drive was all Eagles. Eastridge ran 12 more yards for a touchdown. The Eagles opted for the two-point conversion, but it failed. The Campbellsville lead was 13-10.
With 1:22 to go in the second quarter, Somerset’s Jakob Bartley sacked Eastridge forcing the Eagle turnover. The Somerset defense was suffocating the second quarter. 30 seconds to go in the quarter, Campbellsville’s quarterback Eastridge fumbled the ball on the 2-yard line. Cameron Alsip was there for the recovery. Cayden Cimala had 5 catches for 61 yards in the first half.
The Eagles started the third quarter with the ball. The Eagles had a 67-yard return in the quarter. Colvin carried the Eagles to a second and goal. Isaiah Lewis there for the tackle. McFadden moved the ball to the 3-yard line, stopped by Zach Koger. Eastridge kept the ball for an Eagle touchdown. Contreras scored the point after to make it 20-10 Eagles.
With 7:42 to go in the third quarter, Kam Hughes ran in a 6-yard touchdown run. Anderson Ruble kicked his second point after attempt and it was good as Somerset now trailed just 20-17.
The Briar Jumpers forced a turnover with four minutes to go in the third. Zach Koger and Brady Barnes were there to recover. Somerset took over but unfortunately the Jumpers couldn’t do much with the opportunity.
The fourth quarter started with a 51-yard touchdown run by Eastridge. Contreras completed his third point after an attempt as the Campbellsville lead grew to 27-17.
Anderson Ruble kicked his second field goal with 3:19 to go in the fourth quarter and it was good as the score was now 27-20 Eagles. The Jumpers had a shot to tie the ball game but lost the ball on the 10-yard line. There was a dead ball foul and one of the Somerset players was ejected. Campbellsville took over ready to put the game away. Eastridge pitched a pass to Deondre Weathers for 50 yards. The point after from Contreras was good as the Eagles took command 34-20. The Jumpers looked to be turning around their luck with 2:26 to go in the game. Bruner threw a 55-yard touchdown pass to Kam Hughes, complete for a Jumper touchdown as they were down just 34-27.
That was the final score of the game unfortunately for the Briar Jumpers, as they saw their three game winning streak end at the hand of the Eagles.
Kam Hughes led the jumpers in rushing yards with 121 yards. Josh Bruner had 43 rushing yards. Kris Hughes had 15 yards. Jost Bruner attempted 16 passes and completed 11. Kam Hughes had 97 receiving yards and Cimala had 69 receiving yards. The Jumpers had only two penalties, but they came at very inconvenient times costing the Jumpers 30 yards. Somerset had 334 total yards, with 155 of those passing and 179 yards rushing.
Campbellsville’s quarterback Eastridge had 173 rushing yards. Colvin had 33 yards. Eastridge completed 78 passing yards. The Eagles had six penalties for 95 yards. Campbellsville had two fumbles on the night.
Somerset falls to 3-2 for the season, with the Jumpers back on the road next Friday to take on the Lincoln County Patriots. That game will kick off at 7:30 p.m.
