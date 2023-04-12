After breezing by Rockcastle County on Monday evening at home, the Jumpers squared off with the Lady Rockets once more on Tuesday evening on the road. However, the result of this contest was unfortunately going to be different. A lot of early scoring brought many lead changes and after three runs by Somerset in the fourth, it began to look like the Jumpers could earn the sweep. However, after a walk-off single by Rockcastle junior Makayla Coffey in the bottom of the eighth inning, Somerset lost to Rockcastle by a score of 7-6.
Somerset was led by two RBI's from Mollie Lucas, while Jazlynn Shadoan, Emme Goforth, Emry-Ann Pyles and Maddie Lynn each had one RBI. Lucas also had a home run during the contest. Carly Cain struck out four on the mound. Rockcastle County was led by three RBI's from senior Makinlee Goff.
The Jumpers' record falls to 7-5 with the loss. Somerset will be back in action on Friday as they host the 12th Region All "A" Classic and they will face Danville at 5 p.m.
