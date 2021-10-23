Jumpers fall to Covington Catholic in double overtime

On an unlucky bounce of the soccer ball, the Somerset High School boys' soccer team's 'Dream Season' came to an end in a 2-1 double overtime loss to Covington Catholic in the quarterfinal round of the KHSAA State Tournament on Saturday at Clara Morrow Field.
One minute into the second overtime, Covington Catholic senior Jonathan Gallenstein nailed a hard roller from 25 yards out. Somerset freshman keeper Landen Lonesky had a beat on the ball for the sure-handed save. However, the ball caught the edge of keeper's box - which was newly turfed this season - and the ball quickly changed trajectory and caught the top corner of the net for the double overtime win for the visiting Colonels.
"It is one of those things sometimes it is better to be lucky than good," first-year Somerset High School boys soccer coach Tyler Gillum stated. "Tonight, both teams were good and and one got a little unlucky towards the end."
Besides that unlucky bounce of the ball, Lonesky played a nearly flawless game with 16 saves on the night.
"I personally thought we had our opportunities," Gillum added. "There were a couple of moments that definitely should have gone a different way for us."
But that was not the only unfortunate bad break the Briar Jumpers had to endure in the late moments of the match.
In the 73rd minute of regulation play and the score tied 1-1, Somerset senior Derek Arias was fouled in the penalty box and was set to take a potential penalty kick for the go-ahead score when the play was overturned by a Briar Jumpers' offsides call.
"From my perspective there was a defender about five feet in front of (Arias) before he even ran onto the ball, but I guess I saw something different," Gillum complained.
After getting outshot by Covington Catholic 9 to 3 in the opening 40 minutes, Somerset came out strong in the second half and started to control the ball more on the offensive end. The Briar Jumpers scored the first goal of the match in the 58th minute off a freshman Austin Morales crossing shot from 15 yards out.
"Our game plan was to make a surge in the second half," Gillum stated. "I was expecting to play this game on Thursday, and playing on Thursday could have played to our favor or it could have played against us. I couldn't control when the game was played, but Covington Catholic is an exceptionally good team team and we had a good game plan against them."
In the 70th minute, Covington Catholic scored the equalizer on a rebound shot at goal by Colonel sophomore Aiden Leach. Somerset's Derek Arias and Josh Tucker both got good shots off in the final 10 minutes of regulation, but neither found the nets.
Both teams got off one shot each in the first overtime period, as Somerset junior Chanler Edwards hit a perfect crossing pass to Arias, who just missed the shot wide.
Somerset (12-6-1) ended the season in their first State Tournament quarterfinals, and first regional title, since 2001. The 2021 Briar Jumpers won the 12th Region All "A" title, won the 47th District Tournament, and won their first 12th Region title since the new alignment in 2012. And all these accomplishments were under Briar Jumpers' first-year boys soccer coach Tyler Gillum.
"I told the team, when you start playing as a family and playing as a team you can compete with the best of the best in the state," Gillum commented. "It took a couple of growing pains, here and there, for the team to kind of figure out what I was asking of them. Whenever we finally figured it out, this team excelled beyond belief and earned every single thing that came their way."
Somerset High School senior Christian Whitis was awarded as a member of the KHSAA State Tournament All-Tournament Team.
STEVE CORNELIUS is the CJ Sports Editor and can be reached at sports@somerset-kentucky.com. Follow him on Twitter at @CJSportseditor.
