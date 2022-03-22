Jumpers fall to Whitley County 4-2

The Somerset High School baseball team fell behind early and couldn't catch up in a 4-2 loss to Whitley County on Monday at Charlie Taylor Field.
The Briar Jumpers only had three hits in the game and their only scoring opportunity came in the sixth inning, where they were able to score two runs. Logan Purcell singled, Cole Reynolds was hit by a pitch to put runners on first and second. Both runner advanced on a double steal, and later Purcell scored on a passed ball. Tanner Popplewell walked to put runners on the corners. Cayden Cimala reached base after hitting a shot to left field that was mishandled, and Reynolds scored.
Despite the two runs scored in the sixth, Somerset still trialed 3-2 and the margin expanded to two runs after the Colonels added another run in the top of the seventh inning.
Logan Purcell, Josh Gross, and Brayden Gross were the only Briar Jumpers to produce hits in the game.
Josh Gross pitched 4.1 innings and struck out two batters, while Tanner Popplewell pitched 2.2 innings and struck out three batters.
Somerset (2-3) Travels to Russell County on Tuesday and will play Somerset Christian on Thursday in the All "A" Region Tournament.
STEVE CORNELIUS is the CJ Sports Editor and can be reached at sports@somerset-kentucky.com. Follow him on Twitter at @CJSportseditor.
