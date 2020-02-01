Jumpers get comeback win over Anderson County

After falling behind 39-28 after three quarter, the Somerset High School boys basketball team stormed back to pul off a 52-46 win over Anderson County on Friday night at the Briar Patch.
Kade Grundy led Somerset with a game-high 20 points. Dylan Burton scored 11 points, Kaiya Sheron scored 7 points, Jackson Cooper scored 6 points, Gavin Stevens scored 5 points, and Jase Bruner scored 3 points.
Stevens and Sheron both had six rebounds each.
Somerset (19-3) will host North Laurel High School on Tuesday, Feb. 4.
