Jumpers get walk-off Senior Night win

On Senior Night, the Somerset High School High School baseball seniors were recognized and presented with gifts. On Tuesday evening at Charlie Taylor Field, seniors Logan Purcell and Cole Reynolds presented a gift of their own to the Somerset team and their fans in a 3-2 walk-off win over the visiting Cardinals of Wayne County High School.
With the game tied at 2-2 in the bottom of the seventh inning, and one out, Purcell singled up the middle to give the Briar Jumpers a chance for a game-winning rally. Reynolds drilled a shot to left field for a double, which allowed Purcell to score all the way from first base for the walk-off victory.
"Both of those kids have always been special to our program, as all the seniors have," Somerset High School baseball coach Phil Grundy stated. "But as Cole (Reynolds) and Logan (Purcell) go, we go. It's been that way all year, when they're rolling we do well."
Early on, the game was dominated by great pitching from both sides. Somerset sophomore Cayden Cimala pitched five innings, allowed six hits and struck out two batters. Wayne County senior Renan Dobbs pitched the entire 6.1 innings, allowed seven hits and struck out eight batters. Somerset sophomore Colyer White cleaned things up for the Briar Jumpers in relief with two scoreless innings worked and allowed only one hit.
Somerset got on the scoreboard first in the bottom of the third inning when sophomore Josh Gross hit a bases-loaded double over the Cardinals' right fielder to score Cimala and Purcell. The Briar Jumpers loaded the bases after Cimala walked, Purcell singled, and Reynolds singled.
In the very next inning, Wayne County chipped away at the Briar Jumpers' lead with solo runs scored in both the fourth and fifth frames.
In the fourth frame, Wayne County junior Jayden Keith hit a bases-loaded shallow sacrifice fly to right field to plate Caleb Sargent from third base. Cory Brown led the fourth off with a double to left field, and advanced to third base after a Dobbs reached base on an infield single. Somerset saved a potential run when Cimala fielded a Parker Smith bunt to throw out Brown at home. Andrew Brammer singled in the infield to load the bases.
In the fifth frame, Wayne County junior Kason Pitman hit a solo homer to right field to tie the game at 2-2.
For the game, Logan Purcell had two hits and scored two runs. Reynolds had two hits and drove in a run. Josh Gross had one hit and drove in two runs. For Wayne County, Cory Brown and Renan Dobbs each had two hits each. Kason Pitman and Jayden Keith had one RBI each.
"Tonight was a team win," Grundy stated. "Cole (Reynolds) and Logan (Purcell) are rolling, but throughout the season we hadn't got a lot of help to go with them. These are the (close) games we are going to in for the rest of the season. We average about four scored runs per game and our team ERA is four, so we are going to have to play perfect baseball to beat anyone."
"Our schedule has been pretty hard and seems like we've been fighting all year just to compete - they all want to win," Grundy added. "It's just a matter of everybody stepping up at the right time and we can get everybody through it."
Somerset said farewell to four seniors seniors on Senior Night - Jaden Bryant, Tanner Popplewell, Cole Reynolds, and Logan Purcell. Also sophomore Brayden Gross was recognized, as he will leave after this season to go to the prestigious Gatton Academy.
Somerset (13-17) will host Corbin on Wednesday and Boyle County on Thursday.
STEVE CORNELIUS is the CJ Sports Editor and can be reached at sports@somerset-kentucky.com. Follow him on Twitter at @CJSportseditor.
