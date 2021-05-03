Jumpers hit three homers in win over Ryle

GEORGETOWN – The Somerset High School baseball team split a pair of weekend games in the Dan Cummins Invitational Slugfest. The Briar Jumpers downed Ryle High School 15-5, but fell to host Scott County High School by a score of 15-12.
On Friday, the Briar Jumpers exploded for 12 hits in their setback to Scott County. Tanner Popplewell had two hits and drove in two runs, while Dylan Burton, Cam Ryan, and Logan Purcell all had two hits and drove in a run. Kade Grundy, Cole Reynolds, and Josh Gross scored two runs each.
On Saturday, the Briar Jumpers bats were hot again with 17 hits in the victory over Ryle. Burton, Grundy, and Clay VanDerPloeg all hit home runs in the game. Burton had three hist and drove in three runs. Reynolds had three hits and drove in a run. Ryan had three hits. VanDerPloeg drove in three runs and scored two runs. Gross had two hits and scored three runs, while Grundy drove in two runs. Purcell had two hits and drove in two runs.
Burton got the win on the mound against Ryle in six innings of work. Burton gave up only six hits and struck out four batters.
Somerset (9-9) travel to North Laurel High School on Monday.
