Week two of high school football action in the Commonwealth is upon us, with the Somerset Briar Jumpers set to take the spotlight as the only game in the local area this Friday.
Somerset, after the controversial ending to their 22-21 loss to Perry County Central in week 1, look to bounce back with their first home game of the 2023 campaign, the annual Alton Blakely Bowl, and the home debut of head coach Clay Clevenger. Awaiting the Briar Jumpers will be the Russell County Lakers, a team that after recording just one win last season, got blown out 40-0 against Adair County last week. Somerset owns the recent history of the matchup between the two teams, with the last win for Russell County coming in 2008 while Somerset won last year’s meeting by a score of 41-24.
Junior quarterback Owen Loy is back from last year’s Lakers squad and was one of the lone offensive highlights for the team. Loy threw for 1,438 yards along with 11 touchdowns against five interceptions, while also leading the team with three rushing touchdowns. The team’s leading rusher, Antonio Noyola, rushed for just 485 yards and is no longer on the team after graduating, so there is certainly weakness in the running back room.
The offense of the Lakers struggled mightily last season, being outscored 384 to 146. The defense wasn’t much better and looks to have regressed again this season after losing leading-tackler Larin Coffey to graduation.
The Jumpers will hope to use an improved offensive attack to put points on the board early and often against the Lakers. Junior quarterback Josh Bruner looks to have improved during the offseason after he went 16-21 in their last game for a total of 181 yards and one touchdown. The offensive duo of Kam and Kris Hughes led the rushing and receiving game respectively last week for Somerset and will likely be called upon several times over the course of the evening’s contest.
Likewise, Somerset’s defense, especially among the defensive line, should have a field day if they find a way to shut down Loy in the air. Cameron Mccaskill had the 100 yard interception return for a touchdown last game and looks to be a ball hawk once again as the Lakers should be a more pass-heavy attack on offense.
Somerset will hope for a repeat performance of their first quarter from last week, except to continue that momentum for a full game. The Jumpers and Lakers will get underway a little bit after 7:30 p.m. on Friday, although that time may be pushed back due to the extreme heat expected throughout the afternoon.
The Maroons of Pulaski County hope for their own bounce back performance in week two after a 34-12 loss at the hands of Pikeville, although they will have to wait until Saturday to take the field. Pulaski will head north to take on the Danville Admirals in the Whitaker Bank Pigskin Classic. The two teams don’t have a lot of recent history, although the Maroons have the most recent win back in 2018 when they were victorious by a score of 30-14.
The Admirals also weren’t successful in their week one matchup, as they fell to the West Jessamine Colts by a score of 34-27. The Ads didn’t pass much in their week one contest, instead amassing almost all of their offensive yardage on rushing, which is bad news for the Maroons after they allowed 183 last week. Junior Braidin Baughman provided a ton of the offense for Danville, rushing 21 times for a total of 221 yards along with two touchdowns. If the Maroons defensive line, a weak spot in their week one outing, can step it up and clog the rushing lanes for Baughman, there’s a chance for Pulaski to grind the Admirals’ offensive rushing machine to a halt.
The defense for Danville was very active in their week one matchup as well, as senior defensive back Demontrae Trumbo recorded an interception and the Admirals had four fumble recoveries by four different players.
Luckily, the Maroons were almost mistake free in their first game, recording just one turnover coming on an interception by sophomore quarterback Zak Anderson. The young offense of the Maroons, despite only scoring 12 points, showed solid promise in week one and additional reps will only help the progress of Anderson in the pocket.
The defensive backfield of the Admirals was strong in week one though, allowing just 65 passing yards. However, they in turn allowed 236 rushing yards. This may allow the rushing attack of the Maroons to take charge in the ball game. Look for freshman Kasen Brock, after a solid week one performance, to have many opportunities in the backfield over the course of the ball game.
The game between the Maroons and the Admirals is scheduled to begin at 7:30 p.m on Saturday, but that is also subject to change depending on the heat.
The Southwestern Warriors have a bye week after a 41-34 loss to Ballard in week one. The Warriors will rest up before their week three home-opener against South Warren.
