Jumpers lose lead in deadlocked match

The Somerset High School boys soccer team raced out to a 2-0 first-half lead, only to see it evaporate in the second half, as the Briar Jumpers deadlocked with Boyle County by a score of 2-2 on Thursday at Clara Morrow Field.
The Briar Jumpers bookended the opening half with a score in the fourth minute and in the 39th minute.
The Briar Jumpers' first score came off a close-range goal from freshman Chanler Edwards, who was set up by senior KJ Shand.
In the final ticks of the opening half, Somerset struck again when Shand scored off a close-range header that was set up by a midfield free kick set-up by senior Tommy Wombles.
Although the shot count was pretty evenly matched the entire night, Boyle County finally got their turn to score in the 45th and 67th minutes of the contest. Rebel junior Caden Ferrell converted both of the second-half scores for Boyle County.
Somerset's Edwards had another good shot attempt that was blocked by the Rebel keeper in the 63rd minute. In the 72nd minute, Somerset junior Derek Arias broke away for a one-on-one with the keeper but could not convert.
"In the first half we really played hard, and in the second half (Boyle) got better chances, they took some good shots, and we didn't press," Somerset boys soccer coach Brian Blankenship stated. "I thought our effort was there the whole game. If we play with that type of effort we can compete in the region with any team. We are starting to get our shape a little and you can kind of see it."
"Boyle County is an excellent team," Blankenship continued. "I was hoping to get to this level at this time of the year and it really feels like we are getting there. We talked the whole game, we played hard, and we made runs. We did everything a good soccer team does. We tied a good team, and it was a really good soccer match."
After junior Dylan Jasper missed a few games with an injury earlier in the season, junior Pancho Zaragoza filled in as his replacement at the keeper position. With Jasper back, both keepers now share time guarding the Somerset goal. Both keepers had good games, and Jasper made some key stops early in the match and one down the stretch.
"Jasper made some good saves, especially in the last part of the game so we didn't go down a goal," Blankenship stated. "It kind of got us up and we competed for everything."
Somerset (6-7-2) will host Madison Southern on Monday, Sept. 23.
STEVE CORNELIUS is the CJ Sports Editor and can be reached at sports@somerset-kentucky.com. Follow him on Twitter at @CJSportseditor.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.