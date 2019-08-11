Jumpers place fourth at Fayette Invitational

LEXINGTON - The Somerset High School boys golf team finished fourth our of 16 teams on Saturday at the Fayette Invitational at the Lakeside Golf Course.
Somerset High School junior Kannon Tucker fired an even-par round of 72 to place fourth overall. Senior Kolby Treado broke into top 10 with a two-over par round of 74. Jacob Stevens scored a season-best round of 79. Brady Reynolds shot 92 and Jackson Prather fired a 98.
Earlier in the week, the Somerset High School boys golfers finished fifth out of 18 teams in the Central Kentucky Shootout. Madison Central won the event, and Mason County placed second.
Kannon Tucker finished third in the individual standings with a 18-hole score of 74. Kolby Treado shot an 80, Jacob Stevens shot 85, Jackson Prather had a 98 and Brady Reynolds came in at 100.
STEVE CORNELIUS is the CJ Sports Editor and can be reached at sports@somerset-kentucky.com. Follow him on Twitter at @CJSportseditor.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.