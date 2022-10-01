Saturday afternoon, the Somerset Briar Jumpers soccer team traveled to Casey County to play the Rebels in the 47th District Semi-Finals. Previously this season, Somerset bested Casey twice, once on Clara Morrow and the second time at Casey.
Despite a close first half of play that saw the two teams tied heading into the break, Somerset would pull away with two goals in the second half to advance to the district championship game with a 4-2 victory over the Rebels. Head coach Cory Gillum was happy with the way his team played over the course of the game.
"I'm proud of my team and look forward to our game on Monday against Pulaski County," he stated.
Right out of the gate, Casey County came out fighting. The first shot on goal would be a penalty kick following a foul in the goalie box. The shot sailed over the goal. Two minutes later, Casey would find the goal with a shot from freshman Zachary De Robles to put the Rebels ahead early 1-0.
With 26 minutes to go in the first half, there would be a handball on Casey County in the goalie box. Sophomore Andrew Tomlinson would take the penalty shot for the Jumpers, and he would connect with his shot, tying the game up at 1-1.
Somerset would get another penalty kick eight minutes later, this one taken by junior Jefry Lopes-Radilla. He would score on the kick, putting the Jumpers on top for the first time in the game at 2-1.
Sophomore goalkeeper Landon Lonesky for Somerset would make some incredible saves throughout the rest of the half.
In the 30th minute, Casey County would be assessed a corner kick, with the Rebels' player finding De Robles for his second goal of the game. The score would be tied at 2-2 as the teams went into the halftime break, with the feeling being that this would be a close one to the final whistle.
The second half started with some excellent defense from both teams.
Tomlinson would score off a solid pass with 29 minutes to go in the game, giving the Jumpers the lead at 3-2 and giving Tomlinson his second goal of the evening.
Senior Daniel Richardson would take a shot at goal that went just over the goal with 13 minutes to go in the game.
Lopes-Radilla would find the net again after a fast break opportunity with 9:35 to go in the game for his second goal of the game. This would give the Jumpers a 4-2 lead which they would keep for the remainder of the game, as Somerset triumphed over Casey County for the third time this season.
Somerset now will play Pulaski County on Monday night at Casey County in the 47th District Championship at 8 p.m. or following the conclusion of the Girls' 47th District Championship game, also featuring Pulaski taking on Somerset. Somerset also earns a birth in the Boys' 12th Region Tournament.
