Jumpers rally in 3rd to down Casey County

MT. VERNON - After as shockingly close first half, the Somerset High School Briar Jumpers recovered after halftime and beat the Casey County High School Rebels 60-40 last night at Rockcastle County High to advance to the 47th District Tournament finals.
Coming into the 47th District Tournament, the team's regular seasons were as different as night and day. The Briar Jumpers were one of the top teams in the 12th Region with a record of 23-5 and Casey County was one of the lowest with a record of 3-27.
Despite such a difference, the Casey County Rebels astonished the Rock Arena when they had the score evened up at 31-31 heading into halftime.
Although the Rebels made a fantastic run, the Briar Jumpers re-grouped at halftime and completely shifted the momentum in their favor with a 20-3 run in the third quarter.
During Somerset's run, junior guard Kade Grundy accounted for 11 of the Jumpers' 20 points, with three shots from behind the arch and a driving layup. Jase Bruner, Jackson Cooper, and Gavin Stevens each had 3 points during the run as well.
Besides dominating on the offense end, the Jumpers were also able to hold Casey to just 3 points in the third quarter. Junior guard Spencer Baird scored the 3 points with a mid-range jumper and a free throw.
Somerset's 20-3 run gave them a 51-34 lead heading into the fourth quarter, and the Rebels were seemingly beat barring an unforeseeable comeback.
With Casey County down by a 17-point deficit in the final period, the Briar Jumpers took things slow and gradually pulled out their key players.
The Rebels continued to struggle on offense for the remainder of the game and were only able to come up with 6-points in fourth. Their points came from four successful free throws and an inside bucket by freshman Ethan Willoughby.
Somerset outscored them by 3 points in the quarter to get their 60-40 victory. All of their points came from inside the paint except for one free throw by junior guard Dylan Burton.
Despite the second half collapse, the Rebels did exceed expectations and gave the Jumpers a bit of a scare early in the game.
Throughout the first quarter, Somerset just missed numerous inside buckets. They were also having trouble getting their threes to fall and they only hit one in the period, and it was from Burton at the start of the game.
Bruner was the top scorer for the Jumpers in the first with 6 points from three shots inside the paint.
Baird and Willoughby proved to be a lethal combination for Casey County as they combined for 13 points in the first and helped the Rebels stay right at Somerset. Casey was just 2 points shy of the Jumpers at 17-15 heading into the second period.
Early in the second, Somerset showed off the jump shot right away with a mid-range jumper from Grundy and a three ball from Stevens to give the Jumpers a 22-15 lead.
Willoughby wasted no time answering back and nailed a contested three ball of his own. However, Grundy came continued the shooting spree with a deep three pointer to keep Somerset ahead by 7 points.
While the Jumpers shooting slowed down a bit, Casey continued to let the threes fly. Baird hit a pair, including one that was heavily contested, and Willoughby hit his second of the quarter.
Late in the quarter Burton hit a contested mid-range shot to give Somerset a 3-point lead, but Baird answered with on of his own and Willoughby hit a free throw to even the score at 31-31 heading into halftime.
Even though Casey County came ready to battle, the Briar Jumpers overpowered them in the second half and advanced to the 47th District finals.
The top performer on the night was Kade Grundy. Grundy led the charge in the third quarter that put Somerset so far ahead of the Rebels. He led his team in scoring as well with 18-points on the night.
The win gave us the matchup we have anticipated for quite some time. On Thursday, Feb. 27, the Briar Jumpers and their cross-town rivalsPulaski County Maroons will go head-to-head for the third time this season. During the season they traded, and each won on the road, but this time they will face off for the 47th District Tournament Championship at Rockcastle County High.
SHS - 17 - 14 - 20 - 9 - 60 (Grundy 18, Bruner 9, Cooper 9, Burton 8, Stevens 6, Acey 2, Correll 2, Sheron 2, Smith 2, Tucker 2.)
CCHS - 15 - 16 - 3 - 6 - 40 (Baird 18, Willoughby 16, Carter 2, Goode 2, Rousey 2.)
