Riding off the wave of energy that came with a perfect 3-0 start to their season and their first victory over Wayne County since 2009, the Somerset Briar Jumpers returned to their home volleyball court for the third time in as many games to host their first district opponent of the season, the Rockcastle County Lady Rockets. The Jumpers hadn’t beat the Rockets since 2016 before their sweep last year and hoped to keep a perfect start to the season going under new head coach Heather Baker.
Somerset started off slow and was down a set early in the contest before their hitting came alive in the second, with the Jumpers eventually overpowering the Rockets en route to a 3-1 victory (16-25, 26-24, 25-11, 25-19).
The Jumpers earned the first point of the contest off a service error from the Rockets before an ace from senior Emily Ford got Somerset off to a 2-0 start in the first set. A 12-2 run from Rockcastle quickly turned the set into a bit of a nightmare for the home team however, as junior Addison Rush grabbed three early kills to create a 12-4 edge for the Rockets.
Somerset was able to make a bit of a game out of the first set, as they went on a 11-5 spree to get within striking distance down 17-15. The Jumpers had three kills and an ace from Ford, as well as two kills and a block from junior Ella Lancaster. Unfortunately, the Rockets took charge late and outscored Somerset 8-1 down the stretch to claim the first set 25-16 with things not looking great for the home team. Rush was huge late, scoring three kills including the set-winner.
Somerset said goodbye to their slow start from the first set to begin the second one, as the Jumpers went on a quick 7-0 run to begin the period. Lancaster had a kill early, with Ford continuing her solid play so far with another kill as well as two aces. The Rockets then scored their first point on a kill before another wave of Somerset points came off kills from Lancaster, junior Kyndell Fisher and junior Serenity Haynes.
The second set was dominated by the Jumpers until they were up 20-12. From there, the Rockets flipped the script and began grabbing points in bunches, with Rush re-entering the game and getting the younger Rockets mentally under control. Rockcastle went on a 12-3 run to get to set point at 24-23 following a hit into the net by Somerset. The Jumpers recomposed themselves though and following a service error and two straight hits into the net by the visiting team, Somerset tied up the contest at 1-1 with a 26-24 second set victory.
It was more early Somerset dominance in the third set, although the points party didn’t stop for the Briar Jumpers in this one. Somerset raced out to a 15-3 lead in the middle of the set following kills from Haynes, Ford and Lancaster, a block from Fisher and an ace from junior Whitney King. A lot of Rockcastle’s points in the set were scored on errors by the home team as the Jumpers’ hitting became more and more locked in.
The Rockets never really threatened in the set however, as Somerset easily claimed the third set by a score of 25-11, putting them one set away from another victory. The Jumpers had kills late from Ford, as well as a few aces from senior Kylie Whitaker, including a set-winning ace.
Once again, Somerset got out to a fast start in the fourth set following a few kills from Lancaster and a kill apiece from Ford and Haynes. The Jumpers were ahead 9-3 before the Rockets began putting significant pressure on the Somerset front line. A kill and an ace from Rush brought the Rockets within a few points at 11-8.
The Jumpers went on another run after this, with Somerset outscoring Rockcastle 9-3 in the middle of the set to take a 20-11 advantage. A lot of unforced errors on the Rocket side led the Jumpers to a big advantage that they would not let go to waste. Kills from Lancaster and another block from Fisher late put Somerset one point away from clinching the win before a quick 4-0 spree from Rockcastle brought the Rockets roaring back. Ford loaded up a big hit on a volley on the next serve however, with it landing on the court to give her the kill and Somerset the fourth set victory, giving the Jumpers a 3-1 win over their district rivals. Coach Baker was very proud of her group and thinks the talent is there for them to go on a run this season.
“I’m really proud of them. At first we had a few chemistry issues, but I feel like those have been resolved. We are tending to come out slow in the first set however and we have to fix that. This team has to beat themselves and I think they are as good as any team out there,” she explained.
Somerset was led by 11 kills from Lancaster, followed by nine from Ford and seven from Haynes. Ford also had five service aces during the contest, with Fisher leading the way for the Jumpers with three blocks.
The Jumpers improve to 4-0 to begin their season and will next take on their crosstown and district rival Pulaski County on Thursday. That game is scheduled to get underway at 6 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.