After a close 4-3 victory over their cross town foes in their earlier meeting in the season, Somerset clashed with Pulaski County once again on Thursday night, with this game emanating from Clara Morrow Field. With both teams hitting their offensive strides as of late, this figured to be another close one between the two rivals.
However, it would be apparent early that this would not be the case, as Somerset controlled the possession of the ball for a majority of the game, with Pulaski attempting very few shots as they just couldn’t manage to get the ball through a tenacious Briar Jumper defense throughout most of the game.
The Jumpers would be up 4-0 after the first half of play before adding three more goals throughout the second half en route to a 7-0 blowout victory over the Lady Maroons.
The first shot of the game would be taken in the sixth minute by Somerset freshman Haley Combs, who shot the ball wide of the net. Another close attempt by Somerset came in the 12th minute by senior Grace Bruner, whose shot was saved by Pulaski County senior goalkeeper Audrey Jasper.
In the same minute, Combs would connect on her second shot of the game, off of an assist by Grace Bruner, and following a great set-up by senior Kate Bruner, as she shot the ball next to the goal into the right side of the net to give the Jumpers the first goal of the game.
In the 13th minute, a yellow card would be issued on Somerset, with Pulaski County senior Maddie Sexton attempting the free kick. Although it looked good off of her foot, the ball would hit the top crossbar of the goal and bounce over. Grace Bruner would have another shot in the 16th minute that would be just wide of the net.
Just three minutes later, Somerset would have their second goal of the game off of a shot from sophomore Tori Robertson from about eight yards out into the right side of the goal. Three more minutes would run off the game clock before sophomore Isabella Mckenzie would join the scoring party, with a shot off of her foot bouncing just by the goalkeeper into the right side of the net, making the score 3-0 in favor of the home team at this point.
Maddie Sexton would have the last major opportunity for the Lady Maroons to score in the first half, as a shot from her in the 31st minute went wide of the goal. Towards the end of the half in the 39th minute, a handball was called on Pulaski in the box, meaning that the Jumpers would be granted a penalty kick. This penalty would be taken by senior Jolie May, with May proceeding to kick the ball into the left side of the goal to give the Jumpers a 4-0 lead heading into the break.
Fast forward to the 48th minute, and after a foul in the box, Somerset would be assessed yet another penalty kick, with this one taken by Robertson. She would line up and kick it lightly into the right side of the net, giving her a second goal on the evening and increasing the Briar Jumper lead to 5-0.
A minute later, Grace Bruner would get in on the fun for Somerset as following a corner kick, she would make contact with the ball via a header, with the ball going straight into the right side of the net for the Jumpers’ sixth goal of the night.
Grace Bruner would follow that goal up with two shots, in the 56th and 58th minutes, that would barely miss the top of the net, instead bouncing off of the top crossbar. More shots would follow in the next few minutes by both Grace and Kate Bruner.
Combs would find the goal for a second time in the 62nd minute, as she would dribble the ball off of her knee before following through with a shot from about 10 yards out into the left side of the goal. Robertson, in the 65th minute, and Combs, in the 67th minute, would both try to secure a hat trick as the game was now essentially in garbage time, however, both shots would miss as the game began to wind down. A few minutes after, the final buzzer would sound and Somerset would come away with the 7-0 victory over Pulaski County.
Somerset improves to 6-1-1 with the victory and have now won six games in a row. The Jumpers will be in action again on Saturday as they travel to Mercer County, with game time scheduled for 6:30 p.m.
Pulaski County, now 4-5-1 on the season, will play again on Monday, as they also travel to Mercer County for a game scheduled to get underway at 6:30 p.m.
