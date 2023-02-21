The boys’ 47th District Tournament began on Tuesday evening, with the Somerset Briar Jumpers coming into the PC Gym, albeit a bit surprisingly, an underdog against the Rockcastle County Rockets. Although the Jumpers swept the Rockets in the regular season, Rockcastle has been hot as of late and Somerset was coming into the game with a big question mark, that being the health of junior sharpshooter Indred Whitaker.
Both teams were ready for a war and that’s exactly what unfolded on the court, as neither team could get any big advantage on the score board until foul trouble and poor shooting caught up with Somerset. The Jumpers eventually fell 57-46 and thus the season came to a bitter end. Head coach Ryan Young stated after the game that Rockcastle simply outplayed his team in the Jumpers’ loss.
“Credit to Rock, they played with great energy and effort and beat us to the 50/50 balls a majority of the night. It never felt like we hot into our rhythm offensively and looked off kilter. I needed to do a better job getting them prepared to perform better. We’re in the business of tournament play trumping all else, and although one game doesn’t define a season, Rock outplayed and out-coached us tonight,” he explained.
Whitaker did play in the contest and hit the opening basket of the game, a three-pointer. It was clear, however, that the ankle was still bothering him and it affected his play throughout the ball game. A basket from Landen Lonesky gave Somerset a 5-2 lead before a three from senior Kaden Kidwell knotted the game up. Whitaker hit another shot from deep that gave the Jumpers an 8-7 lead before Rockcastle took the lead right back on a two-point basket from freshman Maddox Parsons.
Ben Godby had a highlight play when he stole the ball and proceeded to dunk it in one-handed on the breakaway. The Rockets tied it back up with a three from freshman Walker Craig before the final four points of the first quarter went to Somerset, two from the line from Whitaker and the first points from Jack Bruner. The Jumpers led 16-12 at the end of the first eight minutes of play.
The offense that was present throughout the first quarter from both teams wasn’t anywhere to be seen in the second. Jack Bruner had the first points for Somerset in the period to make it 18-14. Lonesky had a big block and then proceeded to deflect it off a Rockcastle player in a big moment on defense. The Jumpers briefly had their biggest lead following two from Godby, however another three from Craig and two from junior Trenton Wilson tied the game up at 21-21 heading into the halftime break.
Lonesky opened the third quarter off with a bucket for Somerset, giving them an early lead. A shot from deep from Josh Bruner gave the Jumpers a bit of space before four straight from the Rockets tied the game up at 26-26.
Rockcastle County finally took back the lead after a traditional three-point play from Craig. Godby scored five towards the end of the period and although Craig hit another three, the Jumpers held onto a slim 33-32 lead heading into the final eight minutes of action, with neither team giving an inch on the court.
An early bucket from Jack Bruner gave Somerset a 35-32 lead, with that quickly being wiped away by yet another three from Craig and a basket from sophomore Broedy Dunaway. Four made from the line, two each from Wilson and Dunaway, gave the Rockets a 41-35 lead midway through the fourth quarter.
Lonesky carried the team for a few moments, scoring six straight to get their deficit down to 43-41. A 7-0 spree by Rockcastle County gave the Rockets their biggest lead of the contest to that point at 50-41. The key of the fourth quarter was free throw shooting for the visiting team on the scoreboard, as the Rockets shot 16-20 from the charity stripe. The Jumpers fell 57-46, bringing a close to their 2022-23 campaign. Coach Young somberly reflected on the season that was following the conclusion of the contest.
“It’s a gut-wrenching feeling when you have a group of guys that have battled through a multitude of adversity all season long, and have played good ball for a majority of the season and just didn’t play our A game tonight. Proud of our season though and all the great moments within it, and hopefully this hurt can fuel us to greater heights,” he lamented.
Somerset was led in scoring by Ben Godby with 13 points and Landen Lonesky with 11 points. Other scorers included Indred Whitaker with nine, Jack Bruner with six, Josh Bruner with five and Aedyn Absher with two. Rockcastle County was led by a game-high 24 points from Walker Craig.
That was the last game in the high school career of lone senior Jack Bruner and the Commonwealth Journal wishes him the very best. Somerset’s season comes to a close with a 17-11 record.
