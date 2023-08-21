Saturday afternoon, the Somerset High School Briar Jumpers hosted the Trinity Christian Titans for the first round of the All “A” Classic. Somerset came in to the game boasting a 5-0 record after their recent win over Lincoln County 5-1, and after allowing just three goals in the span of those five games. Somerset played without junior Andrew Tomlinson due to an injury sustained on Thursday night and have played five games in eight days. The Jumpers didn't let that affect them however, as Landen Lonesky again had a shutout in goal as Somerset prevailed 3-0.
The first half was a story of defense for both teams. Trinity Christian goalkeeper Carver Kramer had twelve saves on fourteen Somerset shots on goal. Somerset during the first half had twenty-one shots. Despite Somerset maintaining possession 85% of the first half and their numerous shots on goal, the score at the end of the first forty minutes was 0-0.
Trinity Christian stepped up their offense putting Somerset’s defense to work. Sophomore Tyler Edwards and seniors Jesse Hampton, Alex Sanchez, and Eric Tucker were impressive on defense. Junior goalkeeper Landen Lonesky had one save but was instrumental in reorganizing the offense. Junior Tyson Absher got one of his shots past the goalkeeper in the 44th minute, giving the Jumpers a 1-0 edge and the first score of the afternoon. With 12:54 to go in the game, Absher got his second goal of the game to push the Somerset lead to 2-0 and give the home team a bit of a cushion. Absher completed his hat trick with 5:20 to go in the game, with Somerset winning the game a few minutes later by a final score of 3-0. Head coach Tyler Gillum was proud following the conclusion of the contest of the way his guys played, especially considering how many games they have played as of late.
"Tough stretch of games. Five games in eight days you’re going to have some wear and tear. Taking nothing away from our opponents though. Trinity played a heck of a game today. Their keeper had some spectacular saves. We struggled a little early in the game and had to rest some of my starts more than I normally would. Second half we played much better and were able to come away with the win," he explained.
Somerset had 39 shots during the game. Absher 17, J. Lopes-Radilla, 7; E. Whitis, 5. K. Taylor, 3; B. Church, 3; J. Escobar-Lopez, 2; E. Tucker, 1; R. Minton, 1.
The Briar Jumpers will have the next ten days off, with their next game coming on the road at North Laurel on Aug. 29. First kick for that game will be at 6 p.m.
