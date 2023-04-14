The Lady Jumpers of Somerset came into Friday evening’s 12th Region All “A” semifinals against Danville confident of their chances, despite splitting an early week series against district opponent Rockcastle County. The Jumpers were an overwhelming favorite to take the All “A” crown this year at home but still had to get past a pesky Lady Admirals squad.
Despite an early scare in the first inning, Somerset showed to be every bit the favorite. The home team wrapped up the win in just five innings of work 12-0, scoring all those runs over the course of just three innings.
After a quick out, Danville had their first hit of the game in the top of the first off of the bat of freshman Abree Ganns. Following the first error of the game for Somerset and another single by Bryn Gooch, the bases were loaded for the Lady Ads with just one out. A double play turned by first baseman Emme Goforth put an end to the Danville scoring chance, with that being their best chance over the remainder of the contest.
Jazlynn Shadoan showed off her hitting skills leading off the bottom of the frame, scorching a ball on a line drive to center field to give herself a lead-off double. She managed to make it all the way to third base but three straight outs recorded by Danville retired the side without any runs coming home for Somerset. This turned out to be the exception to the solid hitting of the Jumpers for the rest of the night.
After a quiet top of the frame, Goforth drew a walk to begin the bottom of the second inning for the home team. A shot into right field by Grace Prichard gave her an RBI double and put the Jumpers on the scoreboard with no outs. A walk on Kayleigh Bartley put two runners on base for Somerset before several wild pitches allowed a run to come home, putting Somerset up 2-0 in the ball game.
Another walk, this one on Maddie Lynn, loaded up the bases for Somerset and with no outs still, it seemed like more runs were fixing to come home. The top of the order returned and Shadoan seemed to be on a mission, as she had another big shot on the second pitch of the at-bat that resulted in a three RBI double, more than doubling the Jumper lead and putting them up 5-0.
An out was finally recorded on a pop fly before Mollie Lucas connected on a pitch to center field for an RBI single, giving Somerset their sixth run of the inning. They weren’t done there though as after two straight wild pitches allowed Lucas to make it to third base, a sacrifice fly by Carly Cain brought home the seventh run of the contest. Two straight singles by Goforth and Prichard put the Jumpers on the brink of scoring again before a ground out finally retired the side, although Somerset was up comfortably at 7-0 at this point.
Again, Danville had a hit in the top of the third inning by sophomore Jazelynn Doneghy that gave the Lady Admirals something to work with but again it was the Somerset defense preventing any sort of momentum from being built, as two straight fly balls retired the side. That hit was the last of the contest for the Admirals.
A walk allowed Kennadi Asher to reach base safely, with Asher being replaced at first by Lynn following a fielder’s choice. The Lady Jumpers were down to their final out when Emry Pyles hit a shot to left field that resulted in an RBI double and brought home the eighth Somerset run. An error then allowed Lucas to make it all the way to third base and Pyles to score from second, putting the Jumpers up 9-0. The tenth run of the contest was scored following another RBI double, this one by Cain into left field. The side was then retired again following a ground out but the home team now sat only six outs away from advancing to the championship game.
Two straight errors allowed eighth grader Aubree Caldwell and freshman Jayla Emerson to reach base in the top of the fourth inning. However, after Caldwell was thrown out trying to steal home, the first strikeout of the contest by Cain retired the side, with the Admirals now down to three outs to work with.
The first hit of the evening by Bartley in the bottom of the frame resulted in a single and was followed by a walk on Asher that allowed the Jumpers to have two runners on base with one out. A sacrifice fly by Lynn brought both runners into scoring position before Shadoan added to her RBI total of the game with a two RBI single into center field. That made the score 12-0 for Somerset and gave them a bit of cushion heading into the next frame.
Any hope that Danville had of a comeback was quickly dashed following two strikeouts by Cain that brought the Lady Admirals to their final out. The next batter up then promptly grounded out for the final out of the contest, handing Somerset a 12-0 victory in five innings and advancing them on to the championship game of the All “A” Tournament.
Somerset was led by five RBI’s from Shadoan and two from Cain. Pyles, Lucas and Prichard each had one RBI apiece. Cain threw a complete game shutout on the mound, allowing just three hits and no walks while striking out three. The Lady Admirals had Doneghy, Ganns and Gooch all record a hit while senior Samantha Bottom drew the start on the mound, striking out one batter in her four innings pitched.
Somerset improved to 8-5 with the win. Look for the championship game story online at www.somerset-kentucky.com and in Tuesday’s Sports section.
