The Somerset Briar Jumpers, looking to bounce back from their first loss of the season against Pulaski County, began a three game stretch at Madison Central on Wednesday as part of the Tribe Shootout. So far, Somerset has went 1-1 in games played.
Their game on Wednesday was a highly anticipated showdown against Boyle County. It was a battle all game long but the Jumpers wound up on the losing side as they fell in their second-straight contest by a score of 2-1. Somerset's lone goal was scored by senior Jefry Lopes-Radilla. Landen Lonesky had four saves in net. Boyle County's goals were scored by sophomore Jackson Thornberry and junior Alan Wireman.
In their second game on Thursday, the Jumpers squared off with hosting Madison Central. The two teams battled on defense for a majority of the contest, with the Jumpers pulling through with a 1-0 victory thanks to the lone goal from junior Andrew Tomlinson off an assist from Lonesky. Lonesky also had seven saves in goal during the contest.
Somerset's record now stands at 10-2, with the Jumpers scheduled for one more game at the Tribe Shootout. That game will be played Sunday at 3 p.m. against Bryan Station.
