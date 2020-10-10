Jumpers still Perfect

DANVILLE - Despite jumping out to an early lead, Danville High School was soundly beaten 42-3 by the Somerset High School at Admiral Stadium and on their Senior Night on Friday.
"This is the team I thought we could be," said Somerset head coach Robbie Lucas. "Our kids played hard and fast. We had some incredible plays by Kade Grundy. Our QB played focused and within the offense. Skill and offensive line made plays. Defensively we flew to the ball and caused havoc all night long. We played a complete game."
The Admirals forced a three and out on Somerset's opening offensive drive, and then junior running back Caleb Burns busted off a 38 yard run down the right sideline to put the Danville at the Somerset 4-yard line.
After a fumbled snap that put them all the way back at the 19-yard line, and two straight carries, senior kicker Zachary Morgan booted in a 29-yard field goal to give his Admirals a 3-0 lead.
On Somerset's next offensive drive, they faced a third and thirteen situation from the Admiral 45-yard line, and senior quarterback Kaiya Sheron heaved it down the left sideline and senior receiver Kade Grundy made a contested grab for a 40-yard gain.
After the huge gain by Grundy, senior Mikey Garland pounded the ball 5 yards and into the end zone for a Jumper score. The touchdown and point after by junior Christian Whitis gave Somerset a 7-3 lead with just under five minutes left in the first quarter.
Late in the first period during a Danville drive, on second down, senior Brandon Jones came up with a tackle for loss, and on the next play Garland sacked sophomore quarterback Sage Dawson which eventually forced a turnover on downs.
After getting the ball back, on their second play, Sheron completed a short pass to Grundy and he made his man miss with a juke and broke off a 45-yard gain to put the Jumpers in Danville territory.
Several plays later, on second and 17 from the Admiral 30-yard line, Sheron rolled right, cut back left, planted his feet and threw a rope to junior receiver Gavin Stevens to push them up to the Danville 5-yard line.
After three straight carries, Garland punctuated the drive with a 1-yard touchdown run to put the Jumpers ahead 14-3 after the point after by Whitis with 9:29 left on the clock in the second quarter.
Later in the second period after multiple defensive stops, Sheron worked the ball to the Danville 33-yard line with multiple keepers and a short completion to Stevens. He then chucked the ball up to Grundy, who snagged a touchdown over an Admiral defender. The touchdown and point after by Whitis gave the Jumpers a 21-3 lead heading into the halftime break.
After intermission, the Somerset defense got a stop on the Admirals and then the Jumpers got right back to work on the offensive end.
The Briar Jumpers worked the ball deep into Danville territory with carries from Sheron, and junior running back Chase Doan, and a short completion from Sheron to senior Ricky Gilmore.
Garland finished off their opening drive of the second half, and pulled off the hat trick, when he busted through the middle of the line and broke a tackle to score from 9 yards out for his third touchdown of the game. After a point after by Whitis, Somerset led 28-3 with just over eight minutes left in the third quarter.
Somerset had some success running the ball early in the fourth quarter when they drove the ball from their own 10-yard line all the way to the Admiral 1-yard line - exclusively with running plays, with the exception of a 17-yard completion from Sheron to Doan.
Doan finished the drive early in the fourth with a score from a yard out, and Whitis nailed the point after to push the Jumper lead to 35-3.
Late in the fourth period, sophomore Josh Gross tipped a pass by Dawson, and Grundy intercepted the ball off the deflection and took it 95 yards for a pick six. Whitis put in the point after to give the game its final score of 42-3.
Top performers on offense for Somerset included Sheron, Garland, and Grundy. Sheron finished with 248 total yards and a passing touchdown. Garland did not rack up a lot of yardage but bulled in three rushing touchdowns. Grundy, who is coming off an ankle injury and was a game-time decision, caught four passes for 123 yards and a touchdown.
The top performer on the defensive side was sophomore Jerrod Smith. Smith got a sack, several tackles for losses, and pressured Dawson the entire contest.
The blowout District 4 victory put the Somerset Briar Jumpers at 5-0 heading into one of their toughest matchups of the season. This Friday's game will be at William Clark Field and they will face off with the 4-1 Lexington Christian Eagles in another District 4 rivalry game. The loss dropped the Danville Admirals to 3-1.
"The game next week will be by far the toughest to date," said Lucas. "We need to continue to improve and focus on us. LCA is a legit state title contender."
SHS 7 14 7 14 - 42
DHS 3 0 0 0 - 3
Rushing
SHS- Doan 16-49 TD, Garland 4-24 3 TD, Sheron 7-55; DHS - Burns 15-108.
Passing
SHS - Sheron 10-18 193 TD; DHS - Dawson 8-15 92 YD's 1 INT.
Receiving
SHS - Grundy 4-123 TD, Stevens 2-31; DHS - Burns 3-26, Jones 1-20, Slaughter 1-21.
