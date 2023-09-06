Serenity Haynes

Somerset junior Serenity Haynes tries to hit the ball past a blocker during a recent game for the Briar Jumpers.

 CJ File Photo

The Somerset volleyball Jumpers have experienced a great season so far under first-year head coach Heather Baker and looked to continue a winning streak on Tuesday as they squared off against Cumberland Christian Home Educators. It was a quick 3-0 sweep (25-18, 25-12, 27-25) for the Jumpers to extend their winning streak, although the home school battled for three sets.

The Jumpers were led by nine kills, one block, seven assists and eight digs from junior Serenity Haynes. Senior Emily Ford added seven kills, 10 assists, nine digs and five aces, while senior Kylie Whitaker and juniors Ella Lancaster and Kyndell Fisher each had two kills apiece.

Somerset improves to 7-2 with the victory, with the Jumpers hitting the road again on Thursday as they travel to Rockcastle County to take on the Lady Rockets at 6 p.m.

Jacob Pratt is the Sports Editor of the Commonwealth Journal and can be reached at jpratt@somerset-kentucky.com. You can follow him on Twitter @PrattTheNation

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you