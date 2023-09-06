The Somerset volleyball Jumpers have experienced a great season so far under first-year head coach Heather Baker and looked to continue a winning streak on Tuesday as they squared off against Cumberland Christian Home Educators. It was a quick 3-0 sweep (25-18, 25-12, 27-25) for the Jumpers to extend their winning streak, although the home school battled for three sets.
The Jumpers were led by nine kills, one block, seven assists and eight digs from junior Serenity Haynes. Senior Emily Ford added seven kills, 10 assists, nine digs and five aces, while senior Kylie Whitaker and juniors Ella Lancaster and Kyndell Fisher each had two kills apiece.
Somerset improves to 7-2 with the victory, with the Jumpers hitting the road again on Thursday as they travel to Rockcastle County to take on the Lady Rockets at 6 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.