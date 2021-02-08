Jumpers top Somerset Christian

It was a night for history Saturday, as the Somerset Briar Jumpers hosted the Somerset Christian Cougars at The Briar Patch.
Saturday's meeting marked the first ever contest at the varsity level between the two programs, and that turned out to be just part of the story in this one.
Another history making moment came in the opening half of play, when Somerset senior Kade Grundy became the first player in school history to achieve the 2,000-point mark for a career.
The Briar Jumpers raced out to an 18-point lead through one quarter of play, placed five players in double figures, and shot 57.9 percent from the field for the game, on their way to an impressive, 74-47 victory over the Cougars.
Somerset blistered the nets early, shooting 59.5 percent from the floor in the first half of play, while outscoring the Cougars on 'Points off of Turnovers' by a whopping, 17-0 margin.
Thanks to that hot start out of the gate, Jeron Dunbar and crew had this one well in hand by the intermission, leading Somerset Christian by a score of 50-25.
Grundy tallied 13 of his 15 points in the first half, but it was the play of Jerrod Smith that caught coach Jeron Dunbar's eye, as the Somerset big man led the Jumpers in the win with a team-high 16 points.
"We wanted to get off to a good start tonight, and make sure that we turned our defense into offense, and we did that," stated a very happy coach Dunbar, after watching his club improve to 11-3 on the season with the win. "That's one of the things that we've preaching to our guys of late, and that's turning defense into offense."
"We wanted to get Jerrod acclimated early tonight, and we were able to do that as well," added the Somerset head coach. "He came out hot early out of the gate, and his teammates are trusting him. He can score the ball down low, and him and Jack (Harmon) give us two big guys there at opposite ends of the spectrum. Jack is a really good 15 to 18-foot jump shooter, and Jerrod is better with his back to the basket."
With Smith and Harmon both having big nights in the middle for the Briar Jumpers, Somerset was never really threatened in this affair.
With the score doubled up on Somerset Christian by halftime at 50-25, the Briar Jumpers kept the pressure on, and methodically added to their advantage in the second frame.
Grundy only scored two points after the intermission, but Somerset didn't really need offense from its leading scorer, because other guys contributed, and in big ways.
A Kannon Tucker hoop with six and a half minutes left in the contest gave the Jumpers a 69-34 advantage at that juncture, putting this game on a running clock.
Smith led Somerset in the win with 16 points, followed by Grundy's 15 points.
Gavin Stevens added 13 points, Dylan Burton chipped in with 12 points, and Harmon had 11 points, as Somerset put five players into double figures in the win.
Meanwhile, the Cougars' David Crubaugh led all scorers in the contest with 17 points for Somerset Christian, while his teammate Brayden Moore added 14 points.
As for Grundy, he didn't log a whole lot of playing time in the second half, but he played long enough to eclipse the 2,000-point mark, making him the first Briar Jumper player in school history to achieve that plateau.
Dunbar -- who will admit he's about ran out of adjectives to say about his star guard -- tried to put into perspective the kind of player Kade Grundy has been at Somerset over the past five years, and what he has meant to Somerset High School.
"He's had the type of high school career that every kid dreams of growing up," pointed out Dunbar.
"He's been All-State in all three sports (Football, Basketball, and Baseball), he's got a state championship under his belt in football, a regional championship under his belt in baseball, and he's looking to get us a regional championship and an All A state championship," stated Dunbar. "However, as good of a player as he is, he's an even better person off the floor. He's a team-first player, and he's very goal driven. This has been one of his goals all along, and that was to be our all-time leading scorer and reach 2,000 points, and he has been able to do both."
The Briar Jumpers -- 11-3 on the season -- will return to action at The Briar Patch on Tuesday night to host the Garrard County Golden Lions.
SCS -- 14 11 9 13 -- 47
SHS -- 32 18 13 11 -- 74
Somerset Christian -- D. Crubaugh 17, Moore 14, Atwood 7, Brummett 5, A. Crubaugh 4.
Somerset -- Jerod Smith 16, Grundy 15, Stevens 13, Burton 12, Harmon 11, Correll 3, Jacob Smith 2, Tucker 2.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.