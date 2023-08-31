It was a beautiful day at Clara Morrow field on Thursday evening, as the Somerset Briar Jumpers, winners of five straight victories, welcomed in the Southwestern Warriors, a team that has been in draws the past two contests but haven’t lost themselves in the past four contests. Someone’s streak had to end on this fall-like evening.
The two teams battled on the defensive end all night and neither team’s defense wanted to allow a single goal to be scored. However, it was Somerset junior Isabella Mckenzie who ended up being the brightest star on the night, as her two goals scored proved to be the only two goals scored the entire ball game as the Jumpers prevailed by a 2-0 final score.
Somerset had the first shot of the contest within the first minute, as a strike from who else but junior Tori Robertson was deflected. Her corner kick following the strike ended up close to the back of the net after it deflected off the right goal post. Mckenzie had her first attempt of the night in the fourth minute after a solid setup pass by Robertson.
The Jumpers had two close opportunities in the seventh and 11th minutes from junior Bella Gregory, although both of the attempts were stopped by an offsides call from the referees. The Warriors had their first attempt at the net in the 13th minute, as a shot from freshman Riley Thurman deflected off the top crossbar and was saved by Somerset senior goalkeeper Madelyn Zimmerman.
A strike from Robertson from the top of the box in the 21st minute almost gave Somerset the first goal of the contest but went slightly over the goal. Gregory had another close opportunity in the 23rd minute although her potential shot was kicked away at the last moment by Southwestern junior Jessalyn Flynn. Southwestern junior goalkeeper Jaycee Daulton grabbed her first save of the game in the 23rd minute following a corner from Robertson.
The close strikes by the Jumpers finally paid off soon after, as Mckenzie found a quick breakaway attempt in the 26th minute that ended with her strike into the center of the net past the diving goalkeeper, giving Somerset a 1-0 lead that considering the defense being played, could have been all the Jumpers needed for the win.
Southwestern had close chances on four separate occasions in the next few minutes from Thurman, senior Cheyenne Phillips and freshman Clare Marie Ramsey. A corner from Robertson in the 36th minute was just barely off from getting into the goal. The Warriors had one last chance in the final minute of the half from sophomore Emma Sears but the opportunity was blown dead by an offsides call. The teams went into the break soon after with Somerset on top 1-0.
Robertson came out in the second half firing once again, as her shot in the 41st minute slightly went over the top of the goal. Another shot from her a minute later was once again just off with the Jumpers getting more aggressive on the offensive end. A shot from Phillips in the 45th minute went wide before a shot from sophomore Jaayla Bruner two minutes later was saved by Zimmerman.
A break away from Mckenzie in the 48th minute led to a corner by Robertson, which in turn almost led to a goal by Mckenzie that was blocked by Daulton in goal. Robertson had a pass a minute later that almost led to a goal from senior Gracie Burgess before a free kick from Robertson in the 51st minute from about 30 yards out almost found the back of the net.
Phillips had a strike in the 53rd minute that went just wide of the goal and almost evened up the contest for the Warriors. In the 63rd minute, a shot from Robertson was blocked and picked right back up by Mckenzie on the left side of the goal and put into the net, giving her a second goal and giving Somerset a 2-0 lead that seemingly put the game out of reach for Southwestern.
Thurman had a breakaway attempt in the 66th minute that almost led to a goal for the Warriors, but a great defensive effort by Robertson ended the Southwestern hopes of their first score. The Warriors had attempts in the 70th and 73rd minutes from sophomore Addison Cooper and junior Ansley Mounce respectively that just barely missed the mark. A potential goal from Mckenzie in the 78th minute was disallowed that would have given her a hat trick in the contest. The final whistle was blown and it was the Jumpers on the victorious side, winning 2-0 over their rivals Southwestern.
Somerset improves to 6-1 with the victory, with the Jumpers back on the road on Tuesday as they travel to Lincoln County to take on the Lady Patriots at 6 p.m.
Southwestern falls to 5-3-2 and the Warriors will be on the road on Tuesday as well, as they travel to Madison Southern to take on the Lady Eagles. That game is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. as well.
