The Somerset High School boys golf team captured the All "A" Regional title on Tuesday at the Lincoln Homestead Golf Course in Springfield, while Briar Jumper junior Kannon Tucker won the All "A" medalist honor with an three-under-par round of 68. Jacob Stevens and Kolby Treado both fired rounds of 77 for the 18-hole course.Jackson Prather shot 98, and Brady Reynolds shot 99.