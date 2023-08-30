After a rough loss to Boyle County to begin the season, the Somerset Briar Jumpers have been red hot, outscoring opponents 19-1 in a four game win streak. The Jumpers returned back to the friendly confines of Clara Morrow on Tuesday to take on Taylor County. They continued their hot streak, winning by a score of 12-2 in a contest that got out of hand early.
Junior Tori Robertson had a stellar five goal performance along with three assists, giving her a whopping total of 13 points for the game. Senior Gracie Burgess and junior Bella Gregory each had a hat trick in the win, with Burgess also scoring an assist. The other goal was scored by junior Isabella Mckenzie and an assist was scored by junior Ella Latavong. Taylor County had a goal apiece from seniors Karleigh Oliver and Magnolia Russell.
Somerset improves to 5-1 and will be in action again on Thursday when the Jumpers host crosstown rival Southwestern at 7 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.