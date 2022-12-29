In both teams’ final game of 2022, the Somerset Briar Jumpers visited the Cougars Den for a game against the Somerset Christian Cougars. The Cougars were still looking for a late Christmas present in the form of a win, as they lost their past three games and had only won two games in the season up to this point. Somerset, on the other hand, were looking for their late Christmas present in the form of consistency on both ends of the court.
The Jumpers were ahead big at halftime before the Cougars rode the hot hand of Noah Brummett to get back into the game in the second half. Somerset, despite this, remained cool late, eventually grabbing a 75-61 win over their cross town foes.
Landen Lonesky scored the first point of the game following a free throw for Somerset before a 10-0 run by the Cougars gave them control of the game early. Jack Baker and Elijah Brummett each had a three-point basket during the run, with Noah Brummett and Ethan Warren each adding two points.
It looked like Somerset Christian may have had the Jumpers’ number early, but Somerset answered back with their own 14-4 run over the rest of the first quarter to take a 15-14 lead heading into the second period. Indred Whitaker scored six points for the Jumpers here, with Ben Godby adding five of his own and Aedyn Absher scoring a three-pointer before the end of the quarter.
The second quarter saw Somerset continue their momentum, outscoring the Cougars 27-9 to take a 42-23 break into the halftime break. In total, the Jumpers had a 17-0 run from the first to second quarter. Whitaker kept pace with the entirety of the Cougars team, scoring nine points over the duration of the period. Godby added six points for the Jumpers, Jamison Coomer scored four points and Jacob Bartley scored two. Absher and Josh Bruner added a three-pointer each as well. Noah Brummett scored seven during the quarter, with Isaiah Hensley adding two from the free throw line.
A quick three-pointer from Coomer out of the break saw Somerset increase their lead to 22 points. However, the Cougars didn’t give up despite being down by such a huge margin, eventually working the deficit to just 13 points at then end of the third quarter at 59-46. Somerset Christian doubled their total points in the first half in just one quarter, an impressive feat. Noah Brummett was almost unstoppable during the period as he scored 14 points with a combination of post moves and three-point shooting. Warren added seven points and Elijah Brummett had the other two points. Godby had almost all the points for the Jumpers in the quarter, scoring 12 points in the quarter himself, with Whitaker scoring the other two points.
A two from Elijah Brummett and a banked-in three-pointer from Jack Baker to begin the fourth quarter saw the Somerset lead trimmed to single digits at 59-51. Five quick points from Whitaker brought the Somerset lead to 64-52, before a traditional three-point play from Noah Brummett brought the lead under 10 once again.
It was ultimately free throws that were the undoing of the Cougars, as Somerset began to run the clock down using the four corners offense, forcing Somerset Christian to foul. Somerset went 7-8 from the line late in the game, with Bruner scoring three and Whitaker and Coomer each scoring two. The Jumpers eventually prevailed 75-61, although the Cougars put up a tremendous fight in defeat.
Somerset was led in scoring by Indred Whitaker, who had 26 points. Ben Godby also had a productive night with 23 points. Jamison Coomer scored nine, with both Aedyn Absher and Josh Bruner adding six. Landen Lonesky scored three and Jacob Bartley added two points.
Somerset Christian was led by a game-high 29 points from Noah Brummett. Elijah Brummett was the other double digit scorer for the Cougars with 13. Ethan Warren scored nine, Jack Baker had six and both Isaiah Hensley and Ethan Meggs scored two points.
Somerset improves to 7-5 with the win and will next be in action on Tuesday as they travel to Rockcastle County, with tip scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Somerset Christian fall to 2-9 on the season. The Cougars will be back in action on Tuesday as they travel to Wayne County, with that game scheduled to tip at 7:30 p.m. as well.
