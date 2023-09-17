The atmosphere was perfect for an absolute classic of a game at Clara Morrow Field on Saturday afternoon, as the Somerset Briar Jumpers hosted the Model Patriots in an All "A" contest, with the winner advancing on to the state All "A" quarterfinals in Louisville. The Jumpers' offense finally reawakened earlier in the week after beating Whitley County 10-0 via the mercy rule, but a different battle awaited them on this day.
Neither goalkeeper wanted to allow much past them in the course of the first two halves, with the teams being tied 1-1 heading into overtime. After no score in overtime, the teams were sent to a penalty shootout and even then a winner couldn't be decided. A sudden death shootout then took place with Somerset earning the victory. Head coach Tyler Gillum was very proud of the tough victory the Jumpers had.
"We're going to get the best game our opponents have to offer and we wouldn't have it any other way. It was a great game between two good teams. My boys just happened to dig a little deeper and will the win into existence. Extremely proud of them," he explained.
Tyson Absher had a close chance in the eighth minute of the contest that was stopped by the Model defense. Shortly after, a corner by Andrew Tomlinson almost led to a score, before Model senior goalkeeper Maddox Marks made a save. Jefry Lopes-Radilla had a shot in the 10th minute that went wide of the goal. A shot from Model senior Anthony Cole was scooped by Landen Lonesky in net in the 13th minute as neither team could find the back of the net.
Model came close to a goal in the 15th minute before a defensive stop by Alex Sanchez. A shot from Eric Tucker in the 17th minute went over the goal, before both Tyler Edwards and Tomlinson had shot opportunities near the goal with the goalkeeper out of place, with Somerset still unable to score. Lopes-Radilla went down with an injury in the 18th minute and did not return, best wishes on a speedy recovery for the senior. Another shot by Edwards in the 25th minute was tipped out of the goal by Marks.
The Patriots became the first team to score in the 29th minute, as senior Tanner Martin was able to get a header on the ball into the right side of the net following a corner kick, with Model taking a 1-0 lead. Right before the first half buzzer, Absher had a shot attempt tipped over the goal again as the Jumpers went into the break trailing the Patriots.
Jason Escobar-Lopez came close to tying up the ball game in the 47th minute, as his shot was barely deflected away from the goal. The Jumpers were desperately hunting a goal and got it soon after in the 49th minute, as Absher was assisted by Tomlinson on a speedy breakaway into the right side of the net, making the score 1-1. Another shot by Absher was deflected away in the 52nd minute.
Model had two opportunities in the 53rd and 55th minutes that narrowly went over the top of the goal as both teams were battling for the edge. After a shot from Tomlinson, Model junior Dylan Smith had a shot in the 58th minute that was deflected away on a dive from Lonesky.
The Jumpers had attempts from Absher, Tomlinson and junior Kean Taylor over the final 20 minutes of the second half. The shots just didn't find the back of the net and as the half came to a close the game was still tied at 1-1 heading into overtime.
A shot from Absher in the first minute of overtime curved and looked to be heading into the net but Marks made an adjustment to save the ball and prevent the score. In the third minute of the period, a shot from Escobar-Lopez came close to ending the game, as the shot bounced off the top crossbar. The teams were still tied after the first overtime period and headed into double overtime.
After a breakaway from Taylor in the first minute of the second overtime period, his shot went barely over the top of the goal. Model's Smith had the lone scoring chance for the Patriots in either overtime period in the third minute, with the shot being saved by Lonesky. The second overtime ended with a draw still on the scoreboard, with the game now going into a penalty shootout as it began drizzling rain.
Both teams traded good penalty kicks early, with Absher, Taylor and Escobar-Lopez making shots early. A miss from junior Davis Cole gave the Jumpers a chance to go ahead, with a make from Tomlinson giving Somerset a 4-3 edge. The Jumpers missed their final attempt however, with the score being tied 4-4 and now sudden death being needed.
The sky opened up and it began to pour rain heading into sudden death. This gloom soon became joy for Briar Jumper Nation however. Lonesky deflected the Model shot and then stepped up for the potential game-winning penalty kick himself. His shot bounced into the left side of the net, with his team swarming the junior after his shot gave Somerset a 2-1 victory in the penalty shootout. Coach Gillum had high praise for his goalie following the contest.
"As far as Landen's performance goes, the word clutch kind of sums it up," he expounded.
Somerset improves to 12-3 for the season with the win and will advance on to the All "A" state quarterfinals in Louisville. The Jumpers will be in action again on Tuesday, when they will travel to South Laurel for a game starting at 6 p.m.
