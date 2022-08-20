Somerset traveled to Lincoln County on Friday night to meet Garrard County for the Death Valley Bowl. The two teams hadn’t played each other since 2010 where Somerset came out on top 56-0. Tonight, was no different, as the Jumpers led by junior do-it-all player Guy Bailey, would come out on top 28-14. Somerset may just have “the guy.”
The first quarter was a barrage of scoring for both teams. The first points were placed on the board by Bailey at 11:24, as he ran it in from 25 yards out. Following the point after by sophomore Anderson Ruble, the score was 7-0 in favor of Somerset.
At 7:38, Bailey ran for a short 5-yard touchdown to put another 7 on the board with another PAT made by Ruble. Somerset was up at this point 14-0.
This is when the Golden Lions put two very quick touchdowns on the board at minutes 5:41 and 4:20 in the first quarter. Both touchdowns were scored by sophomore Cameron Peak with the points after scored by sophomore Zak Dailey.
Somerset had no answer for Peak who ran for 101 yards in just under a minute and a half to score two touchdowns. The score was tied 14-14 as the first quarter ended.
With 4:22 left to go in the first half, sophomore quarterback Josh Bruner threw a pass to junior Cayden Cimala for 12 yards and a Somerset touchdown. Following another Ruble PAT, the Jumpers were out in front 21-14 at halftime.
Somerset head coach Robbie Lucas must have had a great talk at the half because Somerset came out ready to go on defense, stopping the Golden Lions at every possession. The third quarter was scoreless for both teams and it remained 21-14
The fourth quarter was more of the same. With 9:14 to go in the game, Bailey had a 37-yard run with another point after for Ruble. This would be the final score of the game as Somerset would remain on top and win 28-14.
Somerset could not have won the game without their quarterback, as Bruner completed 5 of 13 passes with just one interception while throwing for 96 yards. Bailey rushed for 90 of the Jumpers 113 yards.
Garrard County freshman QB Justin Parson went 4 for 7 on the night for 42 yards. The Golden Lions pass rushed for 222 yards and actually had more yards on the night than Somerset, as they out-gained them 264-209.
Great start to the season for the Somerset Briar Jumpers. The Jumpers will travel to Russell County next Friday night. Game time will be 6:30 local time.
