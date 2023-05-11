The Somerset Briar Jumpers were on a healthy five game winning streak heading into a rare Wednesday contest at Madison Central. The Indians have been a top team in the 11th Region this season and the two teams played all the way at the beginning of the season, with Madison Central coming out on top in that contest 7-4. Wednesday, the winning streak came to an end for the Jumpers, as they just couldn't find solid contact on the ball over the duration of the ball game. Somerset eventually lost 11-1 in six innings.
The lone score in the ball game for the Jumpers came after a single from Griffin Loy, with Isaiah Lewis making it home after a throwing error by the Indians. The lone hits in the contest were off the bats of Loy and Kole Grundy. Raygan New got the start in the contest, going three innings and allowing just one run on three hits. Connor Phelps, Bryson Stevens and Lewis also pitched during the contest. Madison Central was led by two RBI's apiece from three different batters.
Somerset's record now sits at 19-16, with the Jumpers scheduled for one more game in the regular season. That game will be on Friday, as they will travel to take on the Taylor County Cardinals at 6 p.m.
