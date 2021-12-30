Junior Molden named Coach of the Year

For Southwestern High School girls basketball coach Junior Molden, family has always came first. However, Lady Warriors' basketball is a close second.
In only his second year on the job, Molden took the Lady Warriors to the KHSAA State Tournament at Rupp Arena, after winning the program's second 12th Region Tournament title in three years.
And while Molden is new to the Lady Warriors varsity coaching position, he is no stranger to Lady Warriors basketball. In fact, he has been partially responsible for developing almost every Southwestern High School girls basketball player over the past two decades.
"I coached (my oldest daughter) Destiny in her first game back in third grade when she was eight years old - in 2003," Molden recalled. "I was actually coaching (his son) Jalen's Oak Hill intramural Co-Ed team with Marc Cundiff at the time and Destiny got jealous of Jalen more than anything and joined our team midway through the season. Destiny was very aggressive and just enjoyed playing basketball with the boys then."
"The next year in 2004, I was coaching our Black Ice travel softball team that had Destiny Molden, Adison Corder, and Brittany Combs," Molden continued. "They asked me about starting a basketball team after softball was over. We didn't have the youth league back then so I went to a few middle school games and starting asking questions."
"I went to a Burnside intramural league and found Sydney and Whitney Vanhook (they were twins) and Destiny let me know of a tall player named Dylana Fothergill in her class that would like to play," Molden stated. "With those six players, I started the first Lady Warriors AAU team in their fourth grade year."
The young Lady Warriors would practice two hours everyday at Oak Hill Church and one hour of that was scrimmaging against Al Gover's up and coming 2nd/3rd grade group that included Peyton Gover, Jalen Molden, Peyton Cundiff, Hunter Stevens, Steven Fitzgerald and Danny Butt - just to name a few.
"Of course we didn't know how good they all were going to be down the road, but it was perfect for developing all our girl and boy players," Molden stated. "We would play all the Rocky Hollow leagues and before long we were traveling every weekend in the winter to tournaments."
From that point on, Junior Molden was hooked on coaching the younger Lady Warriors basketball players, and it wasn't long before he was asked to coach at the middle school level once his younger daughter Kinsley started playing on the team as a fifth-grader in 2015.
Over the last 15 years, basketball has become a big part of the Molden family's way of life. For Junior - his wife Dana and three children Destiny, Jalen and Kinsley - almost every family birthday and milestone is linked to Lady Warriors basketball.
"For the last 15 plus years, we have spent every birthday and anniversary in the gym," Dana Molden laughed. "Kinsley's birthday and our wedding anniversary is usually the first game of the season. Destiny's and Junior's birthdays are always celebrated before or after a basketball game. Jalen's birthday in on March 5, and if the Warriors make a deep post-season tournament run his birthday is celebrated during tourney play."
In fact, Jalen celebrated his 19th birthday prior to the Warriors boys basketball team's upset win over Mercer County in the 12th Region Tournament finals and a trip to Rupp Arena for the KHSAA Sweet Sixteen.
"It is the dream of all Kentucky boys to play at Rupp Arena," Junior Molden stated. "I played on the second Southwestern team in the 1994 and it was a distant dream for me. However, I am so proud to say I got to see all three of my kids play on the legendary Rupp Arena floor. But for me to see my son Jalen play in Rupp when no one gave his team a chance, it still brings tears to my eyes because I know what it means to Kentucky boys growing up."
But perhaps one of the biggest Molden family milestones happened in the middle of a Lady Warriors' cross-town rivalry basketball game. Ava Jo - Junior and Dana's first grandchild and daughter of Destiny and Dustin Floyd - was born on Feb. 14, 2020 during the Southwestern-Pulaski County girls basketball game.
"We had been given the heads up the day before that there was a good chance Destiny would be induced into labor that day," Junior Molden recalled. "I knew we had a big rivalry game against Pulaski County that evening and I prepared my team with the assumption that I would not be there. I stayed at the gym that night until after midnight and had everything wrote out on multiple boards for our players to be prepared in case I couldn't be there. My assistant coaches Brittany Combs and Michelle Marcum had it covered on game day. As luck would have it, my granddaughter was born right at tip-off."
As Junior Molden eagerly awaited the arrival of his first grandchild, he was watching the Lake Cumberland Sports broadcast of the cross-town rivalry game on his phone in the maternity waiting room.
"I wasn't missing that moment for anything," Junior Molden laughed. "My wife made me leave after a while and I arrived at halftime to watch the rest of the game. My staff had everything under control and our team played well. It was a wonderful night that I will never forget. It seems like all our family birthdays and anniversary's fall on big game days."
Sometimes basketball games might get in the way of family events and life. But for the Molden family, basketball is a way of life.
"There's no other place we would rather be. The Wigwam is home to us," Dana Molden stated. "We will be Warriors for life."
