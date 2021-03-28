On Sunday afternoon at Pulaski County Highschool, the Southwestern Lady Warriors won their second 12th Region Championship in three years, this time over the Mercer County Lady Titans.
As a championship game should be, this one was an absolute thriller.
Southwestern stayed a step ahead for majority of the first half, and began to grow a lead in the third period. However, the Lady Titans stormed back and trailed right on the heels of the Lady Warriors at 41-38 heading into the fourth period.
Mercer's run overflowed into the fourth, and after a 9-0 start to open the fourth quarter for the Lady Titans, coach Molden called a timeout to regroup.
This was a crucial timeout, as the Lady Warriors went on an 8-0 run just after, which featured two inside baskets each from seniors Marissa Loveless and Alexa Smiddy, and the score was even at 49-49 midway through the quarter.
Throughout the remaining minutes of the game, Smiddy took the game into her hands, as she drove to the basket nearly every possession and either drew a foul or got a bucket. She also got a crucial steal and assist to junior Kaylee Young that gave Southwestern a 59-55 lead late in the fourth.
Timberlynn Yeast, who had been a problem for the Lady Warriors all game, tried to get her Lady Titans back into it, but they fell just short at 62-56.
Southwestern's two seniors, Loveless and Smiddy, were the top performers on the night for the Lady Warriors and led them to the win. Smiddy led them in scoring with 17 and achieved a double-double with 10 assists. Loveless also had a double-double performance with 12 points and 11 rebounds.
On the other side, Yeast left it all on the court for Mercer and finished with a game high 32 points. Stevie Shepherd also reached double figures with 16.
The Lady Warriors began the night with the momentum in their favor as they opened the first period with an 8-0 run that featured a pair of inside baskets by Loveless, and a basket in the paint each from Young and junior Kylie Foreman.
Mercer was able to make up some ground with three inside baskets by Yeast and a three from Ryann Tharp. During this 9-5 run, Southwestern had another inside bucket from Foreman and a three by sophomore Ayden Smiddy off a pass from Al. Smiddy and the Lady Warriors led 13-9 heading into the second.
The Lady Titans opened the second period with a steal and inside bucket from Yeast and a three point play by Anna Drakeford to give them their first lead of the game at 14-13.
However, after those baskets, the Lady Warriors outscored Mercer 17-9 for the remainder of the quarter to lead 30-23 at halftime.
During that run, Southwestern had six from Foreman, two from Al. Smiddy, three from Ay. Smiddy, two from Young, and four from Loveless. All nine of the Lady Titan points were scored by Yeast.
After the break, Al. Smiddy took control with a driving layup and assisted freshman Kinsley Molden, Foreman, and freshman Payton Acey on inside shots.
Despite Smiddy's play, Mercer outscored Southwestern 15-11 in quarter to cut the deficit to three.
While the Lady Titans gave the Lady Warriors a scare in the fourth, but Southwestern held strong and battled back to win a 12th Region title and advance to the Sweet 16.
The win put the Lady Warriors at 20-3 on the season and they will take that record into the first round of the Sweet 16 tournament where they will face the 8th Region champion on April 7 at Rupp Arena in Lexington.
SWHS - 13 - 17 - 11 - 21 - 62
MCHS - 9 - 14 - 15 - 18 - 56
Southwestern - Al. Smiddy 17, Foreman 12, Loveless 12, Ay. Smiddy 9, Young 6, Molden 4, Acey 2.
Mercer Co. - Yeast 32, Shepherd 16, Drakeford 3, Tharp 3, Jessie 2.
