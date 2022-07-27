The University of Kentucky has landed yet another 5-star player in the 2023 class. Justin Edwards, a 6-foot-7 small forward out of Philadelphia, committed to the Wildcats yesterday, choosing to play for UK over Tennessee.
Edwards is a very talented left-hander known for his finishing prowess. Over the course of the Nike EYBL circuit in the spring and summer, Edwards averaged 16.6 points and 6.5 rebounds.
He is ranked as one of the top small forwards in the country and an almost consensus five-star prospect, with ESPN ranking him as the #13 overall prospect and 247 sports ranking him the #3 overall player. Tennessee and Kentucky were once considered neck-and-neck as far as chances of landing Edwards were concerned, but with head coach John Calipari focusing on him hard once the July live evaluations period began, it was a foregone conclusion that Edwards would be a Wildcat.
UK are also considered one of the favorites for #1 overall recruit D.J. Wagner as well as a few other top 25 prospects, and currently are sitting around #2 in overall recruiting rankings behind Duke and their vaunted class. Edwards joins North Laurel star Reed Sheppard and top 5 guard Robert Dillingham in UK’s 2023 recruiting class.
